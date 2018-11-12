DAWN.COM

ECC approves Rs17bn financial support package for PIA

Sanaullah KhanNovember 12, 2018

Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet held in Islamabad. —APP/File
A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee on Monday approved a financial support package worth Rs17.022 billion for national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Members of the meeting — chaired by Minister of Finance Asad Umar — also decided to allocate 10 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) gas from the Bitrism field to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has also been allocated 12MMCFD gas from the Dhok Hussain fields.

The winter months – December to February – are expected to be very tough for urban residential consumers in terms of gas shortfalls amid commitments from the new government to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to the industrial sector, particularly the zero rated five export industries, at highly subsidised prices.

Earlier, sources had told Dawn that the Petroleum Division had estimated up to a 50 per cent gas shortfall to the urban population in Punjab and to some extent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — both being served by SNGPL.

It was proposed that the government should provide a direct subsidy to SNGPL for domestic consumers with an injection of about 150MMCFD additional gas at three peak consumption intervals around cooking hours.

Shahzad
Nov 12, 2018 02:52pm

17 billion or 17 trillion. It will not make pia profitable again.

Nazeer
Nov 12, 2018 02:55pm

Why such huge financial support to those wealthy class. This support instead should be for poor and marginalised class of the country..Very sad indeed

Ahmad
Nov 12, 2018 03:15pm

i haven't yet read any thorough plan on how to get PIA out of the current mess. looks like it will keep on continue working like it has been for years on injection of funds from government.

kash
Nov 12, 2018 03:49pm

PIA sold me a ticket before winter time change with pnr number. Now I try to login with the pnr number and it don't exist. PIA better not have sold my ticket.

Why doesn't pia show airfares with winter timings on them. I know my flight time has changed but when i bought the ticket it still had old timings on them

