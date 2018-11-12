DAWN.COM

149 killed in 24 hours in Yemen's Hodeida: medics, military

AFPUpdated November 12, 2018

Yemeni pro-government forces gather on the eastern outskirts of Hodeida, as they continue to battle for the control of the city from Houthi rebels on November 9. — AFP/File
At least 149 people including civilians have been killed in 24 hours of clashes between government loyalists and rebels in Yemen's flashpoint city of Hodeida, medics and military sources said on Monday.

A military official in Hodeida confirmed seven civilians had died, without giving further details.

The Red Sea port city, controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels since 2014, is a vital entry point for aid into the impoverished country.

A source in Yemen's pro-government military coalition, which is backed by a Saudi-led military alliance, said the Houthis had pushed back a large-scale offensive aimed at moving towards Hodeida port.

Medics in hospitals across the city reported that 110 rebels and 32 loyalist fighters were killed overnight.

Sources at the Al-Alfi military hospital, seized by the rebels during their 2014 takeover, said charred body parts had been delivered there overnight.

Military sources confirmed that the Saudi-led alliance had targeted the rebels with multiple air strikes.

Nearly 600 people have been killed since clashes erupted on November 1 in Hodeida, one of Yemen's most densely populated cities.

Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in the Yemeni government's fight against the Iran-backed Houthis in 2015, triggering what the United Nations now calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Hodeida port is a vital lifeline for aid deliveries to Yemenis across the war-torn country, where 14 million people face imminent famine.

The port has been under blockade by the Saudi-led coalition for a year.

The alliance accuses Iran of smuggling arms to the Houthis through the Hodeida port. Tehran denies the charges.

Asad
Nov 12, 2018 12:23pm

Is there no end to this four-year long war that has killed more than 10,000 people What more this MBS Mister Bone Saw wants ???

fairplay
Nov 12, 2018 12:29pm

@Asad, he is being directed by the Americans, as a proxy, as an anti-Iran move.

فکرمند The worried one
Nov 12, 2018 12:44pm

Rebels are terrorists need to be defeated to bring peace in the| country. Let's see how long Iran will continue supporting the terrorism in Middle East.

Manish
Nov 12, 2018 01:02pm

What injustice.

Snackbar
Nov 12, 2018 01:23pm

Middle East is a playground for west

