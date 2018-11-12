DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC issues notice to PM Khan in petition seeking Zulfi Bukhari's disqualification

Haseeb BhattiUpdated November 12, 2018

Email

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari. — APP
Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari. — APP

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted a petition seeking the disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari, the prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

Petitioners Muhammad Adil Chattha from Lahore and Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig from Karachi made Prime Minister Imran Khan a party in their petition. While fixing the case for hearing on Nov 16, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar asked what portfolio Bukhari holds.

Upon being told that he is Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant, the chief justice asked Bukhari's lawyer: "Tell me if an ordinary citizen can become a minister despite possessing dual nationality?"

"When a dual national cannot become a member of the assembly, one can also not become a minister," the chief justice added.

During the debate, the chief justice asked the petitioner's lawyer if he had based his application on Article 63(1)(c), which pertains to factors that may disqualify a person from being elected or chosen as, or from being, a member of Parliament.

The lawyer maintained that "a rule which cannot be circumvented directly also cannot be circumvented indirectly". According to the government's stance, he said, even Jahangir Tareen could be appointed to a position in a ministry.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan pointed out that no court has given a verdict against Bukhari as yet, while the CJP observed that there are no qualifications mentioned for a special assistant in the Constitution.

The court issued notices to PM Khan, Bukhari and the secretary of the Cabinet Division.

When Bukhari was first appointed special assistant to the PM, questions were raised by members of the opposition regarding his dual nationality.

It is also pertinent to mention that the PM's special assistant is facing an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau for allegedly owning offshore companies in British Virgin Islands and assets beyond his known sources of income.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

1000 characters
sara
Nov 12, 2018 11:25am

A good move by the SC. Dual nationals should not be allowed any office in the government.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Nov 12, 2018 11:28am

This is the gross example of appeasement of cronies. This was not expected from IK. But he has proved that he is a politician not a leader.

Recommend 0
Sonya
Nov 12, 2018 11:35am

Remove Bukhari - a Project of Bahria Town

Recommend 0
Iqbal
Nov 12, 2018 11:37am

Throw him out. clean our country.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 12, 2018 11:38am

The impunity with which those who gain power rule the country without any regards to follow the norms and ethics required of them continue to amaze one.

Recommend 0
sajed
Nov 12, 2018 11:52am

Mr. Khan Imran is getting the taste of his own medicine.

He must be learning the cruel fact, how difficult it is to rule Pakistan.

Recommend 0
sam
Nov 12, 2018 11:59am

@haider shaikh, Overseas Pakistani problem will only be addressed by an overseas Pakistani because he knew what an overseas Pakistani want. (Either Zulfi or someoone else)

Recommend 0
AK
Nov 12, 2018 12:02pm

By the time appointment was made, Imran Khan was already aware of his dual nationality, in spite of he nominated him to this post, he should had withdraw his foreign nationally before accepting the offer.

There are so many elite Pakistanis who had been keeping dual nationality before joining Public offices (like Punjab Governor, Sindh CM) -- once they complete their tenure, they will apply again for their Canadian/British citizenship!. This has become a normal routine for several prominent politicians.

Recommend 0
SHAHID LATIF
Nov 12, 2018 12:03pm

Was Moeen Qureshi a dual national when he became Prime Minister of Pakistan?

Recommend 0
GHULAM
Nov 12, 2018 12:07pm

Shaukat Aziz was an American passport holder when he became the Prime Minister. No doubt there are many others.

Recommend 0
G.man
Nov 12, 2018 12:11pm

Supreme court took a notice, Thank you for that. But why he was given that position in 1st place? Is IK not aware of the Law or he simply doesn't care?

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 12, 2018 12:12pm

@sara, agree. he will be disqualified shortly.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 12, 2018 12:13pm

@sajed, this about a misguided appointment, not ruling the country.

Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Nov 12, 2018 12:17pm

When constitution does allow it so why dual nationals are allowed to contest elections. Seriously, our constitution has become a joke. Even many who over look constitution of Pakistan are getting away then why Zulfi is alone made a scape goat. Those who are involved should be punished.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 12, 2018 12:28pm

Poor Zulfi, trapped in a no man's land and has become part of a dirty politics!

Recommend 0
Najum
Nov 12, 2018 12:36pm

Any person born and raised in Pakistan regardless of the current nationality should be allowed to hold public offices.

Recommend 0
Suleman
Nov 12, 2018 12:43pm

Dual nationals cannot hold any position. Their loyalty is divided and most of them employment in Pakistan to build a nest for themselves and their children outside the country - mostly in the west.

Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 12, 2018 12:46pm

Why SC after Zulfi? He is most honest person and most trustworthy mate of IK. He is very loyal to Pakistan he cancelled his British passport for sake of Gov. Post even he bought his assets from UK for Pakistan . When his Gov will finish he will go back to his parents country with bag and baggage and claim his British citizenship . Why worry.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Free hugs here

Free hugs here

We ask simply for the law to be applied to those who held us hostage.

Editorial

November 12, 2018

The cost of perpetual war

THE ‘war on terror’ nomenclature may no longer be in official use, but the effects triggered by the 9/11 attacks...
November 12, 2018

War against polio

LIKE previous leaders, the current prime minister has announced his commitment to making Pakistan polio-free....
November 12, 2018

Eve of justice

JUSTICE delayed till the evening could indeed turn out to be justice expedited. The first evening courts in Pakistan...
November 11, 2018

NAB: lacking professionalism

THE National Accountability Bureau appears to be more successful at courting controversy than holding public...
November 11, 2018

Gas price subsidy

IT was a bad idea all along for the government to try and subsidise the price of gas for Punjab-based exporters, but...
November 11, 2018

Farooq Sattar’s ouster

FOR the past few years, the MQM has been in a free fall, riven by internal power struggles and failing to perform in...