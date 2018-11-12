SC issues notice to PM Khan in petition seeking Zulfi Bukhari's disqualification
The Supreme Court on Monday accepted a petition seeking the disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari, the prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.
Petitioners Muhammad Adil Chattha from Lahore and Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig from Karachi made Prime Minister Imran Khan a party in their petition. While fixing the case for hearing on Nov 16, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar asked what portfolio Bukhari holds.
Upon being told that he is Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant, the chief justice asked Bukhari's lawyer: "Tell me if an ordinary citizen can become a minister despite possessing dual nationality?"
"When a dual national cannot become a member of the assembly, one can also not become a minister," the chief justice added.
During the debate, the chief justice asked the petitioner's lawyer if he had based his application on Article 63(1)(c), which pertains to factors that may disqualify a person from being elected or chosen as, or from being, a member of Parliament.
The lawyer maintained that "a rule which cannot be circumvented directly also cannot be circumvented indirectly". According to the government's stance, he said, even Jahangir Tareen could be appointed to a position in a ministry.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan pointed out that no court has given a verdict against Bukhari as yet, while the CJP observed that there are no qualifications mentioned for a special assistant in the Constitution.
The court issued notices to PM Khan, Bukhari and the secretary of the Cabinet Division.
When Bukhari was first appointed special assistant to the PM, questions were raised by members of the opposition regarding his dual nationality.
It is also pertinent to mention that the PM's special assistant is facing an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau for allegedly owning offshore companies in British Virgin Islands and assets beyond his known sources of income.
A good move by the SC. Dual nationals should not be allowed any office in the government.
This is the gross example of appeasement of cronies. This was not expected from IK. But he has proved that he is a politician not a leader.
Remove Bukhari - a Project of Bahria Town
Throw him out. clean our country.
The impunity with which those who gain power rule the country without any regards to follow the norms and ethics required of them continue to amaze one.
Mr. Khan Imran is getting the taste of his own medicine.
He must be learning the cruel fact, how difficult it is to rule Pakistan.
@haider shaikh, Overseas Pakistani problem will only be addressed by an overseas Pakistani because he knew what an overseas Pakistani want. (Either Zulfi or someoone else)
By the time appointment was made, Imran Khan was already aware of his dual nationality, in spite of he nominated him to this post, he should had withdraw his foreign nationally before accepting the offer.
There are so many elite Pakistanis who had been keeping dual nationality before joining Public offices (like Punjab Governor, Sindh CM) -- once they complete their tenure, they will apply again for their Canadian/British citizenship!. This has become a normal routine for several prominent politicians.
Was Moeen Qureshi a dual national when he became Prime Minister of Pakistan?
Shaukat Aziz was an American passport holder when he became the Prime Minister. No doubt there are many others.
Supreme court took a notice, Thank you for that. But why he was given that position in 1st place? Is IK not aware of the Law or he simply doesn't care?
@sara, agree. he will be disqualified shortly.
@sajed, this about a misguided appointment, not ruling the country.
When constitution does allow it so why dual nationals are allowed to contest elections. Seriously, our constitution has become a joke. Even many who over look constitution of Pakistan are getting away then why Zulfi is alone made a scape goat. Those who are involved should be punished.
Poor Zulfi, trapped in a no man's land and has become part of a dirty politics!
Any person born and raised in Pakistan regardless of the current nationality should be allowed to hold public offices.
Dual nationals cannot hold any position. Their loyalty is divided and most of them employment in Pakistan to build a nest for themselves and their children outside the country - mostly in the west.
Why SC after Zulfi? He is most honest person and most trustworthy mate of IK. He is very loyal to Pakistan he cancelled his British passport for sake of Gov. Post even he bought his assets from UK for Pakistan . When his Gov will finish he will go back to his parents country with bag and baggage and claim his British citizenship . Why worry.