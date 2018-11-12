DAWN.COM

Karachi experiences yet another power breakdown; restoration efforts underway

Dawn.comNovember 12, 2018

Restoration efforts to restore power in Karachi are underway, K-Electric tweeted on Monday morning. — AFP/File
Restoration efforts to restore power in Karachi are underway, K-Electric tweeted on Monday, after the city was yet again affected by a power breakdown.

Resident in various areas of the city, including parts of North Nazimabad, Civil Lines and Defence Housing Authority (DHA), were left without electricity as early as 5am on Monday morning.

The city's power supplier said that electricity had already been restored in some areas of the city and added that the situation would "improve significantly" over the next few hours.

KE said that the power breakdown was caused by a 500 kV transmission line connecting KE to the National Grid which had tripped.

A little after 10am, in an update on Twitter, KE said that restoration of electricity had started in Korangi, Garden, Jacob Lines, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan, Defence, Gizri and Landhi.

Last month, the city experienced numerous spells without electricity. On October 24, Karachi faced the fifth breakdown within a month.

Comments (5)

sara
Nov 12, 2018 10:10am

Gulistan e Jauhar, Gulshan e Iqbal and Clifton are also without power.

Asad
Nov 12, 2018 10:21am

Seems KE was given License to Kill people of Karachites at the time of heat wave, by excessive billing, poor infrastructure causing imputation of kids and so on.

SDA
Nov 12, 2018 10:33am

They need to change the old deteriorated power transmission line.

Zak
Nov 12, 2018 11:18am

Much of the Electricity Infrastructure needs an overhaul. Some such projects should be funded under CPEC.

Faraz
Nov 12, 2018 11:27am

This was never the case during the previous government. Everyone including the mullahs and now K-electric knows that the PTI government is incompetent and impotent, therefore they can get away by not doing preventive maintenance, hence breakdowns, and there is no accountability.

