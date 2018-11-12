Karachi experiences yet another power breakdown; restoration efforts underway

Restoration efforts to restore power in Karachi are underway, K-Electric tweeted on Monday, after the city was yet again affected by a power breakdown.

Resident in various areas of the city, including parts of North Nazimabad, Civil Lines and Defence Housing Authority (DHA), were left without electricity as early as 5am on Monday morning.

The city's power supplier said that electricity had already been restored in some areas of the city and added that the situation would "improve significantly" over the next few hours.

KE said that the power breakdown was caused by a 500 kV transmission line connecting KE to the National Grid which had tripped.

A little after 10am, in an update on Twitter, KE said that restoration of electricity had started in Korangi, Garden, Jacob Lines, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan, Defence, Gizri and Landhi.

Last month, the city experienced numerous spells without electricity. On October 24, Karachi faced the fifth breakdown within a month.