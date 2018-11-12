DAWN.COM

UC deputy mayor, two others killed in firing incident in Peshawar

Dawn.com | SirajuddinUpdated November 12, 2018

Sher Ali was killed along with two others in a firing incident. — File photo
Deputy mayor of Peshawar's Nothia union council, Sher Ali, was killed along two others in a firing incident Sunday late night, DawnNewsTV reported.

Two others have received minor injuries. Awami National Party's district member Muhammad Saeed Zahir confirmed the incident.

The shooting took place in Peshawar's Nothia area, where Ali had held a wedding function for his son.

According to police, the firing took place over a minor argument between Ali and his neighbour Tariq over fireworks being used at the function. Ali, his brother and Tariq were killed in the shooting.

The bodies have been shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital.

