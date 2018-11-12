DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FIA identifies 200 KKF donors in money laundering case against MQM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 12, 2018

Email

About Rs5-6 billion of KKF funds were sent to MQM leaders, including Altaf Hussain, says FIA. — Photo/File
About Rs5-6 billion of KKF funds were sent to MQM leaders, including Altaf Hussain, says FIA. — Photo/File

KARACHI: The Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) has identified at least 200 of the 726 ‘donors’ who gave money to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Khid­mat-i-Khalq Foundation (KKF).

The federal institution described the practice as money laundering by the party’s top leadership, including its founder Altaf Hussain, it emerged.

FIA sources told Dawn that the KKF was established in 1988 and the MQM mostly generated/distributed funds through it. These funds were ‘misused’ and an estimated Rs5-6 billion was sent to the MQM leaders, including Altaf Hussain, in London.

The FIA took cognisance of the matter and got an FIR registered against Altaf Hussain and some other party leaders in 2017.

Subsequently, the case was transferred from the FIA Karachi to the FIA Islamabad, where a special team of the agency’s counter-terrorism wing was dealing with it.

Ostensibly, the FIA had expedited its efforts and arrest of some nominated suspects was expected soon, said the sources.

The FIA has prepared a list of 726 persons who allegedly gave donations to the KKF. Donations ranged between a few thousands and millions of rupees, revealed the FIA sources.

A senior official familiar with the case told Dawn that most of the people tended to give donations to the KKF under ‘duress’.

Interestingly, the FIA list of alleged donors included at least 29 doctors. There were at least three professors on the list, including the late Prof Dr Hassan Zafar Arif, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi recently.

It may be recalled that an anti-terrorism court of Karachi had on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for five MQM leaders — former federal minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, deputy mayor of Karachi Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor and Khawaja Rehan — in the money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the Muttahida Quami Movement-London has questioned the competency of the FIA for investigating the money laundering case.

It said that although Prof Arif was murdered, a notice had been issued in his name which was a condemnable act.

Separately, an MQM-P leader, who wished not to be named, told Dawn that the KKF was still active in welfare activities. He said the KKF was running 12 Maiyet service buses, besides two hospitals — one in Karachi and the other in Hyderabad.

The KKF was being run by former senator Ahmed Ali who has been declared an absconder by an anti-terrorism court recently.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Ahsan Gul
Nov 12, 2018 08:08am

FIA has identified when plan of action is going to be put into practice to recover all that money.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 12, 2018 08:22am

Shame on those who laundered money for their vested interests in the name of charity. They forced karachiites to "donate" money for welfare, and used it to commit heinous crimes...I'm glad their days are over now.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Free hugs here

Free hugs here

We ask simply for the law to be applied to those who held us hostage.

Editorial

November 12, 2018

The cost of perpetual war

THE ‘war on terror’ nomenclature may no longer be in official use, but the effects triggered by the 9/11 attacks...
November 12, 2018

War against polio

LIKE previous leaders, the current prime minister has announced his commitment to making Pakistan polio-free....
November 12, 2018

Eve of justice

JUSTICE delayed till the evening could indeed turn out to be justice expedited. The first evening courts in Pakistan...
November 11, 2018

NAB: lacking professionalism

THE National Accountability Bureau appears to be more successful at courting controversy than holding public...
November 11, 2018

Gas price subsidy

IT was a bad idea all along for the government to try and subsidise the price of gas for Punjab-based exporters, but...
November 11, 2018

Farooq Sattar’s ouster

FOR the past few years, the MQM has been in a free fall, riven by internal power struggles and failing to perform in...