CJP orders medical check-up of dam fund donor

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered medical check-up of a man who has donated his property to the dam fund.

Sheikh Shahid has donated his property worth Rs80 million to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund a few days ago.

The wife and three sons of the donor on Sunday approached the Supreme Court registry in Lahore, met the CJP and informed him that Mr Shahid had donated the property without their consent.

They pleaded that Mr Shahid had taken the step because he was suffering from some mental disorder.

The CJP asked Mr Shahid’s wife, “Are you and your husband having good relations?” She replied that they were having good relations, but Mr Shahid was suffering from some mental problem.



The CJP told her that their property would not be accepted as a donation for the dam fund at any cost because under the Sharia law it was the right of the heirs. There are several other people who could donate for it.

The CJP ordered the authorities concerned to conduct medical examination of Mr Shahid and submit a report to him.

Meanwhile, Anjuman-i-Araiyan Pakistan president Mian Mohammad Saeed met the chief justice and presented a cheque for Rs13m as a donation for the dam fund.

