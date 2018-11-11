Karachi police seal famous eatery in DHA after 2 minors die due to food poisoning
Two minor brothers, a one-and-a-half-year-old and a five-year-old, died on Sunday afternoon reportedly due to food poisoning, read a statement issued by Karachi Police.
According to SSP South Pir Muhammed Shah, the victims' mother was also rushed to the hospital and is currently under treatment at the South City Hospital in Clifton.
The family had reportedly dined out the previous night at Arizona Grill restaurant located in Defence Housing Authority's (DHA) Zamzama area in Phase V and had consumed sweets from Chunky Monkey amusement park located in Phase IV, DHA.
Police have initiated a probe into the matter and both facilities have been sealed for forensic investigations.
Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the city commissioner. The commissioner was also directed to make every possible effort to save the life of the victims' mother.
CM Shah has instructed that a report be submitted of the last time the two facilities underwent an inspection, with details of the inspection mechanism clearly outlined. He has also issued instructions for the identification of government institutions whose negligence could have contributed to this incident.
Meanwhile, Sindh IG Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident after it was reported on various media outlets. The Sindh police chief has also sought a detailed report from SSP Shah to be submitted at the earliest.
Comments (8)
Non veg food is more prone to contamination...
It is not possible only those three of a family only had taken their foods from the two outlets. There must be many more who were not affected. Only a laboratory analysis of food consumed from the two outlets could have disclosed the reason of poisoning, which is not possible a day after.
Section 302 should be applied in the FIRs.
Punjab food department is far better than Sindh. The food department does not carries out inspections and if they do that is to make some money.
It’s time to send a strong message to these so-called high end food restaurants. State should bring law suit and build a case against the owners. Calculate hefty fines and let them pay to families in addition to jail time. Award at least 50 carors each.
Very sad. But why only this family was affected by the food from these restaurants? What is even sadder that only the rich can influence the CM to have these outlets sealed and inspected.
So sad to here about the loss of future of our country
Our government inspection system is corrupt.Every Inspector of the respective government Labour,Food,Excise,Shop Departments are interested in monthly Bhatta and they have to pass the same to seniors including the ministers and CM.So who is going to bell the cat.We have put our heads in the sand.