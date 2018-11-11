Karachi police seal famous eatery in DHA after 2 minors die due to food poisoning

Two minor brothers, a one-and-a-half-year-old and a five-year-old, died on Sunday afternoon reportedly due to food poisoning, read a statement issued by Karachi Police.

According to SSP South Pir Muhammed Shah, the victims' mother was also rushed to the hospital and is currently under treatment at the South City Hospital in Clifton.

The family had reportedly dined out the previous night at Arizona Grill restaurant located in Defence Housing Authority's (DHA) Zamzama area in Phase V and had consumed sweets from Chunky Monkey amusement park located in Phase IV, DHA.

Police have initiated a probe into the matter and both facilities have been sealed for forensic investigations.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the city commissioner. The commissioner was also directed to make every possible effort to save the life of the victims' mother.

CM Shah has instructed that a report be submitted of the last time the two facilities underwent an inspection, with details of the inspection mechanism clearly outlined. He has also issued instructions for the identification of government institutions whose negligence could have contributed to this incident.

Meanwhile, Sindh IG Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident after it was reported on various media outlets. The Sindh police chief has also sought a detailed report from SSP Shah to be submitted at the earliest.