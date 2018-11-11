DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Karachi police seal famous eatery in DHA after 2 minors die due to food poisoning

Dawn.comNovember 11, 2018

Email

Family had reportedly dined out at Arizona Grill restaurant and consumed sweets from Chunky Monkey amusement park. —Creative Commons
Family had reportedly dined out at Arizona Grill restaurant and consumed sweets from Chunky Monkey amusement park. —Creative Commons

Two minor brothers, a one-and-a-half-year-old and a five-year-old, died on Sunday afternoon reportedly due to food poisoning, read a statement issued by Karachi Police.

According to SSP South Pir Muhammed Shah, the victims' mother was also rushed to the hospital and is currently under treatment at the South City Hospital in Clifton.

The family had reportedly dined out the previous night at Arizona Grill restaurant located in Defence Housing Authority's (DHA) Zamzama area in Phase V and had consumed sweets from Chunky Monkey amusement park located in Phase IV, DHA.

Police have initiated a probe into the matter and both facilities have been sealed for forensic investigations.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the city commissioner. The commissioner was also directed to make every possible effort to save the life of the victims' mother.

CM Shah has instructed that a report be submitted of the last time the two facilities underwent an inspection, with details of the inspection mechanism clearly outlined. He has also issued instructions for the identification of government institutions whose negligence could have contributed to this incident.

Meanwhile, Sindh IG Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident after it was reported on various media outlets. The Sindh police chief has also sought a detailed report from SSP Shah to be submitted at the earliest.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
jameel
Nov 11, 2018 07:07pm

Non veg food is more prone to contamination...

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 11, 2018 07:18pm

It is not possible only those three of a family only had taken their foods from the two outlets. There must be many more who were not affected. Only a laboratory analysis of food consumed from the two outlets could have disclosed the reason of poisoning, which is not possible a day after.

Recommend 0
Najum
Nov 11, 2018 07:23pm

Section 302 should be applied in the FIRs.

Recommend 0
Arshad
Nov 11, 2018 07:32pm

Punjab food department is far better than Sindh. The food department does not carries out inspections and if they do that is to make some money.

Recommend 0
Rohail
Nov 11, 2018 07:40pm

It’s time to send a strong message to these so-called high end food restaurants. State should bring law suit and build a case against the owners. Calculate hefty fines and let them pay to families in addition to jail time. Award at least 50 carors each.

Recommend 0
M F London
Nov 11, 2018 07:43pm

Very sad. But why only this family was affected by the food from these restaurants? What is even sadder that only the rich can influence the CM to have these outlets sealed and inspected.

Recommend 0
Ehsan
Nov 11, 2018 07:43pm

So sad to here about the loss of future of our country

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Nov 11, 2018 07:46pm

Our government inspection system is corrupt.Every Inspector of the respective government Labour,Food,Excise,Shop Departments are interested in monthly Bhatta and they have to pass the same to seniors including the ministers and CM.So who is going to bell the cat.We have put our heads in the sand.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The comedy of politics

The comedy of politics

The big question, seemingly: will it stick? But if it won’t stick, then what’s the point in doing all of this?

Opinion

Back to comedy

Back to comedy

Cyril Almeida
The big question, seemingly: will it stick? But if it won’t stick, then what’s the point in doing all of this?

Editorial

November 11, 2018

NAB: lacking professionalism

THE National Accountability Bureau appears to be more successful at courting controversy than holding public...
November 11, 2018

Gas price subsidy

IT was a bad idea all along for the government to try and subsidise the price of gas for Punjab-based exporters, but...
November 11, 2018

Farooq Sattar’s ouster

FOR the past few years, the MQM has been in a free fall, riven by internal power struggles and failing to perform in...
Absurd claims
Updated November 10, 2018

Absurd claims

What the Senate witnessed on Friday was dangerous propaganda.
November 10, 2018

Stunting in children

IT seems that there is no end to Pakistan’s water-related woes. But while we grapple with issues of water scarcity...
KPC incursion
Updated November 10, 2018

KPC incursion

In a democratic order, armed men cannot be allowed to go on a rampage wherever they wish.