Karachi police seal eatery in DHA after 2 minors die due to 'food poisoning'
Two minor brothers, a one-and-a-half-year-old and a five-year-old, died on Sunday afternoon while receiving treatment for 'food poisoning' after which the authorities sealed a restaurant in the metropolis, said Karachi Police.
SSP South Pir Muhammed Shah said the victims' mother has also been hospitalised and is currently under treatment.
According to the police, the family had dined out the previous night at Arizona Grill restaurant located in Defence Housing Authority's (DHA) Zamzama area in Phase V and had consumed candy from a shop outside Chunky Monkey amusement park located in Phase IV, DHA.
Police have initiated a full probe into the matter and the restaurant has been sealed for forensic investigation.
The bodies of both minor brothers have so far not been brought to any government hospital to fulfill legal formalities and to ascertain the exact cause of their death, said Police Surgeon Dr Aijaz Khokhar.
Additional Inspector General (AIG) Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh told Dawn that he has directed the police to get post-mortem examination results as the cause of death was still not certain.
A senior medico-legal official, who wished not to be named, told Dawn that in such cases of purported poisoning, crucial evidence is often lost as doctors at private hospitals tend to wash the stomach of affected patients.
The city police chief said quoting the mother said that they reached home at 2:00am and they started vomiting at 6:00am. However, other relatives present in the home took them to the hospital after considerable delay, at 2:45pm. AIG Amir said that food poison tends to affect the body within four hours of its consumption.
Police investigators have taken samples of vomit from dustbin and clothes of the children and their blood and urine samples. These samples will be sent to Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for testing, according to the police.
Whilst speaking to Dawn, police revealed that the children had also consumed some milk at home, of which samples have also been collected.
The mother in her statement to the police said that the candy which the children had bought from a shop outside the amusement park in DHA has a "strange flavour". Therefore, the police have also taken eight samples from the candy shop.
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the city commissioner. The commissioner was also directed to make every possible effort to save the life of the victims' mother.
CM Shah has instructed that a report be submitted of the last time the two facilities underwent an inspection, with details of the inspection mechanism clearly outlined. He has also issued instructions for the identification of government institutions whose negligence could have contributed to this incident.
Meanwhile, Sindh IG Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident after it was reported on various media outlets. The Sindh police chief has also sought a detailed report from SSP Shah to be submitted at the earliest.
Subsquently, Sindh Food Authority Director Operations Ibrar Shaikh visited the eatery and submitted an initial report to the CM, stating that they took 12 food samples from the restaurant and sealed it.
The food authority has also given a notice to the restaurant to ‘improve’ their hygiene conditions, said the chief minister's spokesperson, Rasheed Channa, adding that the CM had directed the food authority to start inspection of all restaurants in the city.
The authorities also obtained CCTV footages of both places from 4:00pm. to 12:00 midnight for investigation purposes.
Non veg food is more prone to contamination...
It is not possible only those three of a family only had taken their foods from the two outlets. There must be many more who were not affected. Only a laboratory analysis of food consumed from the two outlets could have disclosed the reason of poisoning, which is not possible a day after.
Section 302 should be applied in the FIRs.
Punjab food department is far better than Sindh. The food department does not carries out inspections and if they do that is to make some money.
It’s time to send a strong message to these so-called high end food restaurants. State should bring law suit and build a case against the owners. Calculate hefty fines and let them pay to families in addition to jail time. Award at least 50 carors each.
Very sad. But why only this family was affected by the food from these restaurants? What is even sadder that only the rich can influence the CM to have these outlets sealed and inspected.
So sad to here about the loss of future of our country
Our government inspection system is corrupt.Every Inspector of the respective government Labour,Food,Excise,Shop Departments are interested in monthly Bhatta and they have to pass the same to seniors including the ministers and CM.So who is going to bell the cat.We have put our heads in the sand.
No matter how fancy the restaurant looks from the outside, or how well decorated it is, regardless of promises on the menu and in the ads, the kitchens in many restautrants, they hygeine and food handling leaves much to be desired. As a friend once told me, about a famous Nihari house in Karachi, 'if you got a glimpse of their kitchen, where they store the provisions and how they prepare the food, you will not even enter the restaurant, much less order anything.'
Folks, it is Pakistan, or India or Baglandesh - all third world countries, with poor standards, no matter what Western names they stick on the sign or what Western dishes they claim to be able to offer. Buyer beware. Guard your stomach!
Absolutely horrendus. Indeed a sad incident. These restraunt oweners lose intrest after opening eatries, & leave it to dirty unhygenic staff & managers to run the place. Both Arizona Grill & playland sweet place should be shut down after investigation. Enough is enough... loss of lives is no small mater. Heartbreaking.
If anyone who has visited PIA Kitchen in Karachi - the main supply facility for the airline - you would take a PIA flight, if you must, if you had no other choice - but fast all the way to your destination without a single meal, or bring your own sandwich and drink. The lack of hygeine in that warehose is no better than an ordinary side-walk desi restaurant anywhere in the country - without proper temp controls to preserve food and keep it fresh and edible!
@M. Saeed, you are right but recent media coverage suggests the state of labs is hopeless.
Something is doubtful. Only 3 persons affected by food poisoning from a restaurant is difficult to believe. There would have been at least dozens of others who had eaten there at same time. Why nobody else is affected!!!
Well the police should probe. 1. Why only one family was affected. 2. Who in the staff was involved in the conspiracy. 3. Is a hygiene constantly monitored-certification etc. 4. Has the family any threat for life? 5.. Does a family member involved in the conspiracy? 6. Evert possible steps from family dispute to the chefs involement should be probed. 7. Nobody must escape and fair investigation should be done. IT IS A MATTER OF TWO INNOCENT KIDS.
Case of homocide!!!
@jameel, Veg food is famously prone to contamination such as Salmonella .. even in developed countries.
Some of joys in life include eating out in a new restaurant & cooked cuisine, which this unfortunate family did, without realizing that sometimes this can be a ticket to this such unfortunate, untimely, very painful & heart wrenching experience. I wish if they or others around the were aware of the most common symptoms of food poisoning caused by five most common bacteria, usually finding access to food through unhygienic handlings which include -Nausea leading to vomitting, followed by Diarrhea, Stomach cramps, fatigue, sweating, fever, difficulty in swallowing, chills, loss of appetite, weakness, inability to move certain parts of body and immediately taken the affected to emergency, this calamity could have been avoided.Here, if we have any or few of the above symptom-prior to visiting emergency room, use grapefruit extract or banana blended with milk to replenish loss of liquid, take 1000mg vitamin C supplement, which form immediate first aid help given to food poisoning victims.
What about other people who consumed food from these places?
It looks good poisin is the root cause. So much chocolate plus heavy oily dishes like karahi or junk food like broast sometimes not digestable.
Sealing off such dangerous eateries is positive start. Now food inspectors should visit many eateries to check what they are selling and how they prepare their food. Are the following food preparation rules, cleanliness and keeping place hygienic for safety of consumers, if not, take immediate action. Thank you.
The matter needs to be investigated thoroughly as only three people were affected n why not others? Was it because of infectious food or some other reasons were there that caused the casualties to occur?
@jameel, shame. A personal agenda carefully inserted. Let me assure you that lettuce can cause similar harm in an eatery as recently happened in the us.
High time the gov't crack down on poisonous foods,it is every where ,even with brand names! These people's that are making money should be punished with very harsh laws! Public needs to learn about food saftey ,and grow,and buy food that they know is safe!
After watching so much on TV of so many restaurants where the kitchen even do not look like one I do not understand how people dare to even enter these restaurants. I have visited this restaurant in 2008. I did not like the food neither I liked the dark atmosphere in the name of ambience
So now you can’t do the only thing that you could do in Karachi...dine out!!
@Aravind, do you expect all customers to eat same items? It isn't necessary. Members of same family even don't eat similar items. Taste and choice vary from person to person. Any external body like a lizard etc may be one off incident to fall in any particular item which could affect single table. There may be various reasons.
So sad. It seems nothing is going to change the system. When will we be resposible for such misfortunes?