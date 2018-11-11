DAWN.COM

Pakistan win toss, bat against New Zealand in third ODI

AFPUpdated November 11, 2018

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam run between the wickets during the Friday's match. — AFP/File
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final one-day international against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan left out opener Imamul Haq as a precautionary measure after he was hit on the helmet by a rising delivery from Lockie Ferguson in the second match in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Imam had CT scans which were clear but the team management decided to rest him and bring in Haris Sohail. Imad Wasim makes way for Asif Ali.

New Zealand are without skipper Kane Williamson due to injury, with Tom Latham taking over the captaincy. BJ Watling replaces Williamson while Tim Southee makes way for pace bowler Matt Henry.

The series is level at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first match by 47 runs before Pakistan claimed the second by six wickets, both in Abu Dhabi.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi.

Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, BJ Watling, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ross Taylor, George Worker.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIs) and Shozab Raza (Pak), TV umpire: Nigel Llong (Eng), Match referee: Javagal Srinath (Ind).

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 11, 2018 05:25pm

Green-shirts must show their mental, physical and spiritual toughness to win today's last ODI match against the Kiwis in UAE and with that win the ODI three match series too.

Shaksgam 63 gift
Nov 11, 2018 05:41pm

Pakistan should not risk hafeez bowling till world cup 2019.114/2 at half way stage is good by babar

Sagar
Nov 11, 2018 06:15pm

Looking at the current scorecard, Pakistan should be able to win this by at least 30-40 runs.

