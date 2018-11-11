DAWN.COM

Babar's 92 lifts Pakistan to 279-8 in third ODI against New Zealand

AFPUpdated November 11, 2018

Pakistan's batting clicks from the outset after Sarfraz Ahmed wins the toss and decides to bat. —AFP/File
A well-crafted 92 from Babar Azam and half-centuries from Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail guided Pakistan to 279-8 in the third and final one-day international against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Lockie Ferguson, though, put the brakes on with a fine display of fast bowling, taking a career-best 5-45 from his 10 overs.

With the series on the line with each side having won a game, Pakistan's batting clicked from the outset after Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and chose to bat.

Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez (19) added 64 for the first wicket before Hafeez dislodged a bail with his heel while working Ferguson to long leg, bringing Azam to the crease in the 14th over.

Zaman hit eight boundaries in his eighth one-day half-century before being caught on the long-on boundary off Colin de Grandhomme for 65.

Azam then paced the innings during a third-wicket stand of 108 with Sohail.

Sohail struck two sixes and six boundaries in his 59-ball 60 before he was caught in the deep off Ferguson.

Azam continued to work the gaps well, happy to pick up singles and only occasionally open his shoulders. He faced 100 balls for his 92 but that included just four fours and one six.

He finally fell in the 49th over as he tried to reach his ninth one-day hundred, caught in the deep off Trent Boult, small consolation for the left-arm seamer whose 10 overs cost 80 runs.

Pakistan lost four wickets in the last two overs and may regret scoring only 38 runs in the last five.

New Zealand are without their skipper Kane Williamson who pulled out with a groin injury with Tom Latham leading the side.

Pakistan left out Imam-ul-Haq on precautionary grounds after he suffered a blow on his helmet in the second match on Friday but his scans were clear.

The series is level at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first match by 47 runs before Pakistan claimed the second by six wickets, both in Abu Dhabi.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi.

Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, BJ Watling, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ross Taylor, George Worker.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIs) and Shozab Raza (Pak), TV umpire: Nigel Llong (Eng), Match referee: Javagal Srinath (Ind).

Comments (7)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 11, 2018 05:25pm

Green-shirts must show their mental, physical and spiritual toughness to win today's last ODI match against the Kiwis in UAE and with that win the ODI three match series too.

Recommend 0
Shaksgam 63 gift
Nov 11, 2018 05:41pm

Pakistan should not risk hafeez bowling till world cup 2019.114/2 at half way stage is good by babar

Recommend 0
Sagar
Nov 11, 2018 06:15pm

Looking at the current scorecard, Pakistan should be able to win this by at least 30-40 runs.

Recommend 0
shail
Nov 11, 2018 07:31pm

Too much cricket in Dubai.......

Recommend 0
Np
Nov 11, 2018 08:05pm

What's happening in India vs Pak women WC match?

Recommend 0
Khalid Naseem
Nov 11, 2018 08:31pm

As things stand at the moment; it appears that we are in a better position to win. The middle and lower middle order have not been clicking . Shoaib must show consistency. Asif Ali must come at number 7 and skipper Sarfaraz at 6. All in all, the performance todate is satisfactory and well above average.

Recommend 0
guzni
Nov 11, 2018 08:41pm

I feel sorry for Babar Azam that he has not been able to convert his half centuries into centuries.

Recommend 0

