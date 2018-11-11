Fawad urges religious leaders, society to take ownership of 'fight of ideologies'
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday stressed that recent protests had "nothing to do with religion, but were about politics", and urged religious leaders and members of society to take ownership of a fight against 'extremist ideologies'.
During a press briefing in Lahore regarding the upcoming 'Rehmatul-il-Alameen Conferences' being held nationwide this month, the minister described love for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) as the foundation of Islam and claimed that "a group of people is trying to misuse the issue for political gain".
Take a look: Govt deal with protesters was 'firefighting', not a cure to the problem: Fawad Chaudhry
Chaudhry asserted that recent protests had "nothing to do with religion, but were about politics". He claimed that certain groups "play politics in the name of religion", and that "religion had nothing to do with all this activity".
He questioned why a "particular segment of society needs to use this issue for its politics" and does so by "bringing up a new issue every week".
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader was of the opinion that recent protests following the acquittal of Aasia Bibi by the Supreme Court were not a crisis for the government, but the symptom of a crisis being faced by society.
Describing the situation as a "fight of ideologies", the information minister claimed that these groups are "taking advantage of religious leaders' and society's lack of ownership of this fight".
"When you can't present an argument against a different argument, and you are protesting against a Supreme Court verdict which no one has read, then there an ideological crisis takes birth," Chaudhry said.
"The state's failure was that it cannot safeguard those who had a counter-argument. One side had an argument and they also had weapons, while people on the other side were unarmed. Until the state can ensure a level playing field, the issue cannot be resolved," he said.
He encouraged people belonging to religious segments of society and other citizens to come forward to counter such groups.
"The first rebellion against these people should have come from religious segments [in society], but unfortunately it is not the case because of certain facts," he said. "Keep in mind, it is a fight of ideas, and the war of ideologies is not fought with weapons but with arguments."
He added that it is the responsibility of the state to ensure the availability of an environment where everyone can present their arguments.
"We are holding a 'Rehmatul-il-Alameen Conference' at a national level for the first time," Chaudhry said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the event on Nov 20.
Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while speaking to the Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, had said that the government wishes to present an image of peaceful Islam before the world, Radio Pakistan reported.
He said that it was the responsibility of the state to present the true teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the next generation, the report added.
For this purpose, 'Rehmatul-il-Alameen Conferences' will be held across the country, while a two-day 'Khatm-i-Nabuwwat International Conference' will be held in Islamabad, he said, adding that the Imam-i-Kaaba, Vice Chancellor of Egypt's Al-Azhar University, the Mufti of Syria, and religious scholars from Iraq and Tunisia will be in attendance and shed light on different aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
PM Khan had also said that research on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) would be promoted under the government's supervision.
Arrangements for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi
Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, while chairing a meeting of the organising committee for conference preparations on Saturday, had said that the occasion of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi would be celebrated with due honour and respect, Radio Pakistan reported.
He said that special functions and ceremonies would be arranged during Rabiul Awwal in which the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) would be highlighted.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that arrangements would be made for the coverage of processions taken out on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, and that state-owned PTV and Radio Pakistan would air qirat, naats and other programmes on the occasion, along with special programmes to highlight the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings.
The month of Rabiul Awwal began on Saturday, Nov 10, and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will fall on Nov 21.
Comments (13)
As said by the Minister "a group of people is trying to misuse the issue for political gain." but unfortunately the government gives in before their unlawful demands.
We must all work hard to develop a tolerant and compassionate society in Pakistan. However, when somebody does not obey the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and takes the law in his/her hand then that person should be punished according to the law as well. We cannot run a country without the Rule of Law.
Good move
Why does this client come up with a new statement everyday.
Frankly, I don't think some of the radicalised and so called politically motives mullahs will take any notice of information minister's appeal. As they will not jeopardize their source of income and association with enemies of peace. This is my honest assessment!
So true...... but who gonna teach some manners to Hypo-Media.....
At last a sane voice
At lasr a sane voice heard from political class
@Observer, at last??? you wrote this months and years ago. have you nothing new to write??
Fawad urges religious leaders, society to take ownership of 'fight of ideologies'
I am just curious to know what PM Imran Khan did, when he was in opposition?
So many panels and institutions and working groups made.. Who is paying all of them, govt? We are already low on funds
Govt should fulfill its agreement. Its sensitive issue
What else can he say to make his presence felt among the list and index of the current top " movers and shakers" running relentlessly in the corridors of power in Islamabad to remain afloat, get counted and stay in the powerful media limelight?