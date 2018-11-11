UNHCR to halt Afghan repatriation for three months due to cold weather

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that it has decided to suspend the repatriation process of Afghan refugees in Pakistan for around four months due to cold weather, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson of the UNHCR, the repatriation process will be halted from Dec 1 till Feb 28 next year due to drop in temperature and severe cold.

The spokesperson further said that UNHCR centres in Pakistan and Afghanistan will remain closed during the winter.

It was also announced that registered refugees will not be given financial compensation in case of returning to Afghanistan during the period. The operation will resume from March next year.