DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UNHCR to halt Afghan repatriation for three months due to cold weather

Dawn.comUpdated November 11, 2018

Email

Registered refugees will not be given financial compensation in case of returning to Afghanistan during the period. — File
Registered refugees will not be given financial compensation in case of returning to Afghanistan during the period. — File

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that it has decided to suspend the repatriation process of Afghan refugees in Pakistan for around four months due to cold weather, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson of the UNHCR, the repatriation process will be halted from Dec 1 till Feb 28 next year due to drop in temperature and severe cold.

The spokesperson further said that UNHCR centres in Pakistan and Afghanistan will remain closed during the winter.

It was also announced that registered refugees will not be given financial compensation in case of returning to Afghanistan during the period. The operation will resume from March next year.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The comedy of politics

The comedy of politics

The big question, seemingly: will it stick? But if it won’t stick, then what’s the point in doing all of this?

Opinion

Back to comedy

Back to comedy

Cyril Almeida
The big question, seemingly: will it stick? But if it won’t stick, then what’s the point in doing all of this?

Editorial

November 11, 2018

NAB: lacking professionalism

THE National Accountability Bureau appears to be more successful at courting controversy than holding public...
November 11, 2018

Gas price subsidy

IT was a bad idea all along for the government to try and subsidise the price of gas for Punjab-based exporters, but...
November 11, 2018

Farooq Sattar’s ouster

FOR the past few years, the MQM has been in a free fall, riven by internal power struggles and failing to perform in...
Absurd claims
Updated November 10, 2018

Absurd claims

What the Senate witnessed on Friday was dangerous propaganda.
November 10, 2018

Stunting in children

IT seems that there is no end to Pakistan’s water-related woes. But while we grapple with issues of water scarcity...
KPC incursion
Updated November 10, 2018

KPC incursion

In a democratic order, armed men cannot be allowed to go on a rampage wherever they wish.