DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PIA plane escapes accident at Panjgur airport

Behram BalochUpdated November 11, 2018

Email

PANJGUR: Security personnel inspect the PIA plane after it skidded off the runway at Panjgur Airport on Saturday.—Online
PANJGUR: Security personnel inspect the PIA plane after it skidded off the runway at Panjgur Airport on Saturday.—Online

GWADAR: A passenger airc­raft of Pakistan Int­erna­tional Airlines (PIA) escaped accident after it skidded off the runway while landing at Panjgur airport on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to officials of Panjgur airport, the aircraft skidded off the runway during landing after its two tyres got deflated due to rough surface. The pilot, however, managed to control the aircraft and halted it over land near the runway.

The flight PK-517 with 43 passengers on board was coming from Karachi.

A video on social media showed panicked passengers leaving the aircraft that got stuck over the land near the runway.

Rescue workers and firefighters reached the spot for a rescue operation.

The flight operation remained suspended for quite some time at the domestic airport which also caters to a few international flights.

The plane was later removed from the area close to the runway.

A spokesman for the PIA in Karachi said that PIA President & CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik had ordered an immediate inquiry of this incident. The flight safety department had started its investigation and a report will soon be submitted to the president of the airline.

Giving details about the incident, he said the flight (PK-517), operated by ATR-72, for Karachi-Panjgur sector “safely landed at Panjgur at 0820” but skidded off the runway for “a few metres” and as a result, “two tyres got deflated due to rough surface”.

All 54 passengers safely disembarked the aircraft and there were no injuries, he added.

He said that an additional ATR carrying necessary tools and equipment was immediately prepared for Panjgur, but it got delayed due to non-clearance by the Civil Aviation Authority.

“Currently, the flight has operated and all passengers have been brought back. PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers,” the spokesperson added.

Azfar-ul-Ashfaque in Karachi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The comedy of politics

The comedy of politics

The big question, seemingly: will it stick? But if it won’t stick, then what’s the point in doing all of this?

Opinion

Back to comedy

Back to comedy

Cyril Almeida
The big question, seemingly: will it stick? But if it won’t stick, then what’s the point in doing all of this?

Editorial

November 11, 2018

NAB: lacking professionalism

THE National Accountability Bureau appears to be more successful at courting controversy than holding public...
November 11, 2018

Gas price subsidy

IT was a bad idea all along for the government to try and subsidise the price of gas for Punjab-based exporters, but...
November 11, 2018

Farooq Sattar’s ouster

FOR the past few years, the MQM has been in a free fall, riven by internal power struggles and failing to perform in...
Absurd claims
Updated November 10, 2018

Absurd claims

What the Senate witnessed on Friday was dangerous propaganda.
November 10, 2018

Stunting in children

IT seems that there is no end to Pakistan’s water-related woes. But while we grapple with issues of water scarcity...
KPC incursion
Updated November 10, 2018

KPC incursion

In a democratic order, armed men cannot be allowed to go on a rampage wherever they wish.