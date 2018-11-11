DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ex-judge moves SC against removal from service

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 11, 2018

Email

Former judge of the Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui — File
Former judge of the Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui — File

ISLAMABAD: Former judge of the Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui moved two applications before the Supreme Court on Saturday, one concerning early hearing of his appeal and the other placing of the same before a judge who had earlier not dealt with the matter.

The fresh appeal was filed before the apex court against the returning of an earlier appeal of Mr Siddiqui by the registrar of the Supreme Court on Oct 5. That appeal was also instituted by the former judge challenging the Oct 11 notification for his removal as the judge of the high court on the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) under Article 209 of the Constitution.

Mr Siddiqui contended that his fresh application would be put up for hearing before Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar as a matter of routine. Since his earlier appeal arose out of a report that was given by the SJC chairman who happens to be the CJP, it would be in the interest of justice, equity, fair play and rule of law that his fresh appeal be referred to any other judge of the Supreme Court who was not the member of the council.

It is a well settled law that justice should not only be done, but also should be seen to have been done, the applicant argues.

The application emphasised that the matter in hand was of great public importance since important questions in relation to the independence of the judiciary, rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution had been raised requiring an earlier adjudication of the matter by the apex court, the application said.

Since, Mr Siddiqui contended, a number of his legal and constitutional rights were involved in the matter, early fixation of the appeal should be considered in the interest of justice.

In his previous appeal, which he moved before the court on Oct 26, Mr Siddiqui had pleaded the apex court to restore him as a permanent judge of the Islamabad High Court after setting aside the Oct 11, 2018 notification for his removal.

Mr Siddiqui was removed from the judicial office on the recommendation of the SJC for displaying a conduct unbecoming of a judge by delivering a speech on July 21, 2018 at the District Bar Association Rawalpindi, thus guilty of misconduct.

In a 30-page appeal, the former judge with a seven-year judicial experience explained the context in which he was compelled to address the bar association in which he made remarks against the involvement of certain officers of the executive organ of the state, specifically Inter-Services Intelligence, in the affairs of the judiciary and to allegedly manipulate the formation of benches of the high court.

“The remarks made by the petitioner (Mr Siddi­qui) were an honest attempt demanded by his conscience to counter the challenges posed to the independence of the judiciary,” he argued in his appeal.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The comedy of politics

The comedy of politics

The big question, seemingly: will it stick? But if it won’t stick, then what’s the point in doing all of this?

Opinion

Back to comedy

Back to comedy

Cyril Almeida
The big question, seemingly: will it stick? But if it won’t stick, then what’s the point in doing all of this?

Editorial

November 11, 2018

NAB: lacking professionalism

THE National Accountability Bureau appears to be more successful at courting controversy than holding public...
November 11, 2018

Gas price subsidy

IT was a bad idea all along for the government to try and subsidise the price of gas for Punjab-based exporters, but...
November 11, 2018

Farooq Sattar’s ouster

FOR the past few years, the MQM has been in a free fall, riven by internal power struggles and failing to perform in...
Absurd claims
Updated November 10, 2018

Absurd claims

What the Senate witnessed on Friday was dangerous propaganda.
November 10, 2018

Stunting in children

IT seems that there is no end to Pakistan’s water-related woes. But while we grapple with issues of water scarcity...
KPC incursion
Updated November 10, 2018

KPC incursion

In a democratic order, armed men cannot be allowed to go on a rampage wherever they wish.