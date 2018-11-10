Five AJK civilians injured in 'unprovoked' Indian firing across LoC

At least five civilians have been injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops across the restive Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Indian forces first targeted the civilian population in Leepa sector using heavy-calibre weapons, the ISPR said. Four citizens named Zaheer, Nasir, Munir and Shaukat, who reside in Bijildar and Battlian villages, sustained serious injuries.

In an update on the cross-border firing, the ISPR said a fifth civilian, 20-year-old Tania Bibi of Gujrakh village, was injured in Bagsar sector near AJK's Bhimber district.

"Pak Army effectively responded [to the firing] by targeting Indian posts," the statement added.

Today's violence comes two days after a sepoy of Pakistan Army was martyred due to unprovoked firing by Indian troops in the Thub sector.

Though India and Pakistan are signatories to a November 2003 truce, the LoC and Working Boundary have consistently witnessed ceasefire violations for more than two years now.

In May this year, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had agreed to undertake "sincere measures" to improve the existing situation, ensure peace and avoid difficulties for civilians living close to the LoC and the Working Boundary.

They had also agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit and ensure that the ceasefire would not be violated by both sides.

However, ceasefire violations and sniper attacks have not stopped despite the agreement.