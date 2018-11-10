DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Audio recordings related to Khashoggi's killing shared with Saudi, other officials: Erdogan

APNovember 10, 2018

Email

Erdogan has called on Saudi Arabia to rid itself of the “stain” by cooperating with Turkey over the investigation. — File
Erdogan has called on Saudi Arabia to rid itself of the “stain” by cooperating with Turkey over the investigation. — File

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said officials from Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany, France and Britain have listened to audio recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Erdogan’s comments are the first public confirmation of the existence of recordings of the October 2 killing of The Washington Post columnist at the consulate where he had gone to get papers to marry his fiancee.

Erdogan said: “They also listened to the conversations and they know.”

He called on Saudi Arabia to rid itself of the “stain” by cooperating with Turkey over the investigation.

Erdogan said a 15-member team that Turkey says was sent to kill Khashoggi know who is behind the killing as well as the location of his remains.

JamalKhashoggi
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Money for nothing

Money for nothing

The expected tough conditionality will have a serious impact on the PTI’s populist promises.

Editorial

Absurd claims
Updated November 10, 2018

Absurd claims

What the Senate witnessed on Friday was dangerous propaganda.
November 10, 2018

Stunting in children

IT seems that there is no end to Pakistan’s water-related woes. But while we grapple with issues of water scarcity...
KPC incursion
Updated November 10, 2018

KPC incursion

In a democratic order, armed men cannot be allowed to go on a rampage wherever they wish.
Updated November 09, 2018

Yemen dilemma

It is seemingly a categorical assurance given to parliament and as such it ought to be welcomed.
Mental health needs
Updated November 09, 2018

Mental health needs

The number of mental health patients registered at Pims is staggering: about 39,000 in 2017.
November 09, 2018

Returning salaries

THE Punjab chief secretary has reminded 54 government officers to return money paid to them in addition to what was...