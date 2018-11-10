Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on Saturday to lay the foundation stone for a shelter project in the city — the first of five in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi.

These will be followed by shelters in other cities across the country, the premier shared on Twitter.

"We are committed to building a social net for our poor citizens so everyone has a shelter over his/her head and access to health and education."

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar accompanied the premier at the launching ceremony for the shelter house.

"Today, we are taking the first step for the welfare of the people," said PM Khan while speaking to the guests and media at the event.

He praised CM Buzdar for his work so far in the province. "I told him [CM Buzdar] once and he himself went and saw all the sites [for the shelter] and selected them. Work on the building has also started."

Speaking on the need for such initiatives, he said that people come to Lahore as labourers and don't have enough money for a roof over their head. He said the site of this shelter was important as it was close to a railway station.

The other four sites for the shelters in Lahore would be Ichhra, Chauburji, Dada Saheb and Shahdara.

He spoke about the plight of the homeless people, stressing on the need for empathy for those in less fortunate circumstances.

PM Khan lays foundation stone of shelter house in Lahore on Saturday. ─ DawnNewsTV

According to Radio Pakistan, the shelter building will be based upon a "state of the art" design with simplicity in order to improve its utility, besides availability of separate facilities to ensure best usage of the place.

It will also include construction of multi-purpose halls for imparting training and holding of public awareness programmes on vital social objectives.

During the ceremony, PM Khan said that in seven to ten days, the government would launch its project for the alleviation of poverty, which would be "unlike any other in Pakistan".

He added that the package would be a coordinated effort of all organisations working towards the alleviation of poverty under one umbrella.

"We have said that we will present our full performance to the country in 100 days [since forming government]; the most important part of that is this poverty alleviation package."