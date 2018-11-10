PM Khan lays foundation stone of shelter for the homeless in Lahore
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on Saturday to lay the foundation stone for a shelter project in the city — the first of five in Lahore.
These will be followed by shelters in other cities across the country, the premier shared on Twitter.
"We are committed to building a social net for our poor citizens so everyone has a shelter over his/her head and access to health and education."
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar accompanied the premier at the launching ceremony for the shelter house.
"Today, we are taking the first step for the welfare of the people," said PM Khan while speaking to the guests and media at the event.
The premier added that now that the country has come out of the crisis of repayment of loans, all efforts will be put in for initiating public-welfare projects.
He praised CM Buzdar for his work so far in the province. "I told him [CM Buzdar] once and he himself went and saw all the sites [for the shelter] and selected them. Work on the building has also started."
"Usman Buzdar was chosen as the Chief Minister of Punjab so that the marginalised areas of southern Punjab could be brought at par with the developed areas."
PM Khan announced that in seven to ten days, the government would launch its project for the alleviation of poverty, which would be "unlike any other in Pakistan".
He added that the package would be a coordinated effort of all organisations working towards the alleviation of poverty under one umbrella.
"We have said that we will present our full performance to the country in 100 days [since forming government]; the most important part of that is this poverty alleviation package."
According to Radio Pakistan, the shelter building will be based upon a "state of the art" design with simplicity in order to improve its utility, besides availability of separate facilities to ensure best usage of the place.
It will also include construction of multi-purpose halls for imparting training and holding of public awareness programmes on vital social objectives.
Comments (79)
Build it and hand over to Edhi Foundation. To avoid corruption and mismanagement in such a noble cause.
Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth…these are one and the same fight.
Well Done PM Imran Khan for this great cause, it is great step towards the public welfare indeed..
Naya Pakistan Zindabad..
Great move which was long overdue. Well done and keep it up.
We all need to look after the homeless and less fortunate people. All power to this kind of projects in Pakistan.
a great step towards prosperity...long live IK
Love and Best wishes to Imran khan and Bushra Maneka.
All the best for such beautiful deeds for needy and poor. But bigger issue and root cause of endless and overgrowing population remains as it is and limited resources of the planet will only lead to chaos ,corruption and wars in future.Nevertheless its good start stay blessed both of you. Love and Happiness from Blood brothers India.
Excellent step. Hopefully it will help with reducing the number people sleeping rough on the roadside at night. Same initiatives are desperately needed in other large cities. Public donations specially from wealthy people can help to run such facilities.
Great initiatives by great leader.
The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.
Goo. Keep the good work going.
No leader ever had this much compassion for the of this country PM Imran khan zindabad
Building anything is easy,the real test maintenance of these shelter homes..
Stop this PTV dramas of the past. There are many shelter homes in Lahore already. it is not some revolutionary thing that Imran Khan is doing for the first time. PM should stop this inauguration culture and photosession and should concentrate on the fundamentals and the big picture.
What happened to the clean toilets in petrol stations project?
Along with construction of these shelters, one has increase the awareness capacity of these persons for their future activity.
Great initiative by the PM.
Great initiative. But personal security must be a big component of running and managing shelters. Men, women, youth and minors all must have security. Police stations get the most calls from shelters in advance countries such as USA where shelters are a norm in large cities and are largely funded by philanthropic organizations.
Great job PTI. IK is a compassionate PM.
Another great work by the great Khan.
The best job, PM, thank you. They are Pakistani citizens. Now, find good administrators who can take these citizens for better future, especially correction trained administration.
I must say the tabdeeli is everywhere. IK has put things in the right direction.. hope to see Naya Pakistan in action very soon.. hats off
this is a very noble project , i pray inshallah it will be successful
i pray that this noble project will inshallah be successful
Well done sir. The man of action.
This is the sign of true leadership
This is the sign of true compassionate leadership
First time I am agreed with imran Khan . State should be a welfare state . To the people for the people and by the people . Feel and work for the suffering of other( poorest of poor) this feeling gave soil Devine status . 2nd picture of homeless make me cry. For me late Edi sahib was the perfect role model for any youth and to understand the true meaning of religion . Long live humanity.
A very good initiative by PTI government, but why all Five Shelters in Lahore, why not one each in big cities such as Karachi, Faisalabad, Peshawer and Queta as a start?
Good efforts keep it up
Great step Mr PM
A very big beginning.PM Khan must ensure that these institutions are not ignored by it’s administrators. These projects have to be run successfully for the purpose it’s being established.
Such organizations if given in wrong hands to be administered can become place of misuse and exploitation of the poor by it’s managers and those who can easily use their position and influence to manage it their ways.
Thus bringing more harm and pain to already suffering poverty stricken people from the disadvantaged people of the Pakistani communities.
May PM Khan’s good intentions bear fruits for shelter less people and those disadvantaged who get to be housed honorably in these facilities.
While concluding these comments,I must emphasize that PM Khan must put strict accountability processes for the administrators, who are found culpable of misusing their authority and allocated funds for such facilities;that must be a place of raising and cultivating awareness for the betterment of the poorest.
Mashallah Pakistan
The word "Shelter" made me remember EDHI. What a great man he was. For decades, he kept doing what the state has failed to do even today.
working for the poor is tad. why polticians dont want to rwmove the poverty so that no one requires shelter homes
Now this is what I call the start of roti kapra and Makaan - PPP should be ashamed of themselves for using this slogan but delivering nothing but misery for the poor during their tenure
Well done!
Excellent initiative by the PM.
Ten million homes. And this is where he starts? Humble beginnings.
Please use 100% Pakistani material and construction companies and workers to build anything in Pakistan. If government encourage local businesses end of day they will generate employment and tax revenue NO MORE CHINES COMPANIES ON PAKISTANI PROJECTS
Good Job, PM IK! Proud of you.
Wow, kudos to Imran Khan, thinking of the most deprived first, what a great humanitarian and a leader. Shame on PPP and PMLn for not thinking of the masses for all those years they have been in power nothing to show for in an honest way
Well done IK and PTI. Best leader of them for Pakistan.
Good beginning, lets hope it continues
If the cost of this house will be around 2 million bucks how would poorest of the poor can afford it???
PM with his heart and mind in the right place. State must take care of its poor.
I love it. !
Setting up Shelter Houses for the poor and helpless is in the true Islamic spirit of a welfare state caring for the needy. Also begging on the streets must be "banned". These children must be provided shelter and education by the government. This will break criminal gangs who force children to beg, an evil practice. This was a black scar on the conscious of our people who are otherwise generous and compassionate. This would be the real Pakistan of our beloved Quaid.
Great move if every one thinks like Iimran khan we will have a naya Pakistan
You cannot fool all the people all the time!
Well done Buzdar and Khan. Our poor need govt support and its an important step towards their welfare
Good initiative towards allievation of poverty. Great work by IK team
Well done CM and PM, our poor need govt support and its an important step towards their welfare
IK, a man of the people.
Good work, hope India and Pakistan can focus more on poor people than billions of dollars on arms.
This is the first time any government has looked at a shelter project for the poor, for years we have watched people begging and living on the streets to the point where it was acceptable. Pakistan is an Islamic country and should lead by example.
Cosmetics Activities
The speed of his progress is very fast. I am quite hopeful, he will succeed in bringing this nation among those nations who guards their citizens.
We do not want that we become a super power, we want a nation for humanity.
Going good Ik. Hats off
If the poor of our society have roof over their heads, security for their family, access to food and education and justice. Pakistan will be a whole different place in 20 years. welfare of poor is bad news for corrupt, mafia and those who are enemy of state ( within and outside). Mr. PM has to make sure that these elements do not undermine this effort while he is occupied elsewhere.
Congratulations. Wish you all the best, Naya Pakistan. Most Respectful salute to you. Pranam.
Good step taken by IK.. Great
Good step taken by sir IK.. Very good sir stay blessed Always and keep Working for Pakistan's prosperity and Progress
@Ajaya K Dutt,
Nice thoughts dear.
continue PM khan you are going in the right direction, however, you know that nothing will be successful unitl you get rid of corruption???????? Think about it also.
@Mohsin Malik,
Haters busy with nonsense. Even a good step for poor and homeless is not palatable!
@Mohsin Malik, "Stop this PTV dramas of the past. There are many shelter homes in Lahore already." Malik Saab, if that is the case, then why are so many people having to sleep under an open sky? Everyone needs an opportunity to do well. That opportunity does not exist for families whose basic needs of shelter, food and health care remain unfulfilled.
Go ahead PM IK, we are with you.
PPP, you did very well in establishing the Benazir Income Support Program. Now please take the next step in establishing basic shelters in Sind as well.
is it the same scheme where the poor has to do 20% down payment upfront?? if so it doesn't look like it will help the poor guy in picture
Very good speach by the PM. We need to show compassion for one another.
I want to know which part of Punjab taxes he used to make this? they are mismanaging everything. where r the funds coming from?
Why does IK need his name on the plaque to be in larger font than everything else.
Pakistan needed leader with Empathy. Great Khan is fighter for the under prevailed, environment. Pakistan Zindabad
@Sana, Politics may have something to do with a focus on Lahore. Politicians do not do anything without thinking about votes. Ideally, they could have started just 1 each in large cities and experimented for a year or two and then increased to 3 or 4.
@bhaRAT©, it was Roosevelt who said this
Whoever brings homeless under shelter has my support..
@Mohsin Malik, some ppl will not happy with him no matter what.
@Hello,
Correctly deduced.
Knowing the culture in Punjab, its impossible to keep this a true homeless shelter. Soon, management of the shelter will find ways to earn money and use it for other purposes.