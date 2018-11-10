ECP forms review groups to assess 2018 polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has created 13 post-election review working groups to gauge the success of and identify mistakes made during elections 2018 — an official document shared by the regulator revealed on Saturday.

The working groups have until November 15 to compile and present their reports to the core committee, whom they will provide the background, implementation process, line of action as well as challenges and recommendations regarding their respective areas assigned.

The groups have been tasked with reviewing the delimitation of constituencies, revision of electoral roles, enlistment of political parties, allocation of symbols, and appointment and training of various election officials

Furthermore, the preparation of a constituency-wise list of polling stations and a list of polling personnel, determination and printing of requisite number of ballot papers and designation of printing press, arrangements for election observers and appointment of the appellate and election tribunals will also come under scrutiny.

The performance of the controversial result transmission system (RTS), whose reported failure on election day had at one point threatened to mar the entire process, will also be analysed.

In addition to evaluating the various stages of the 2018 exercise, the working groups will also give their recommendations for the incorporation of new technology as well as general improvement of the entire process for future polls.