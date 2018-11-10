Imam clears scans, rejoins team after scary blow to the helmet: PCB

Opening batsman Imamul Haq, who was taken to hospital after being hit on the head by a short ball in Pakistan's six-wicket win over New Zealand on Friday, has cleared the tests and rejoined the team.

The 22-year-old was forced to retire after a short delivery from fast bowler Lockie Ferguson hit the grill of his helmet, making him dizzy before he fell to the ground.

His eyes were closed but he did not lose consciousness.

Team management originally said that the 22-year-old would undergo CT scans and be monitored for the next 48 hours.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later said that scans had shown that the player had suffered no damage.

“Imam-ul-Haq all scans clear. He joined the team and will remain under observation of Team Physio,” the PCB tweeted.