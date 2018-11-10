DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Court extends interim bail of Malik Riaz, 9 others in land-related fraud case

Tahir NaseerNovember 10, 2018

Email

Malik Riaz leaving the anti-corruption court on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Malik Riaz leaving the anti-corruption court on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

An anti-corruption court (ACC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday extended the interim bail of Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz, as well as nine other suspects, in a case pertaining to land-related fraud and forgery of 1,170 kanal of land belonging to the Punjab Forest Department.

The property tycoon, who initially was not present on Saturday, later appeared before the court.

On October 23, Riaz was granted interim bail by the court after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him as well as other government officials in the Rawalpindi Anti Corruption Establishment police station on Oct 5.

In addition to Riaz, the FIR named forest department officials, revenue officers as well as former Punjab Chief Minister's secretary GM Sikandar, who were accused of providing support in the land-related fraud.

On Saturday, the hearing of the case was postponed until Nov 24 on account of Judge Mushtaq Ahmed Tarrar's leave.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Zulekha
Nov 10, 2018 01:08pm

And yet Shahzad is kept on a remand. Selective justice.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Money for nothing

Money for nothing

The expected tough conditionality will have a serious impact on the PTI’s populist promises.

Editorial

Absurd claims
Updated November 10, 2018

Absurd claims

What the Senate witnessed on Friday was dangerous propaganda.
November 10, 2018

Stunting in children

IT seems that there is no end to Pakistan’s water-related woes. But while we grapple with issues of water scarcity...
KPC incursion
Updated November 10, 2018

KPC incursion

In a democratic order, armed men cannot be allowed to go on a rampage wherever they wish.
Updated November 09, 2018

Yemen dilemma

It is seemingly a categorical assurance given to parliament and as such it ought to be welcomed.
Mental health needs
Updated November 09, 2018

Mental health needs

The number of mental health patients registered at Pims is staggering: about 39,000 in 2017.
November 09, 2018

Returning salaries

THE Punjab chief secretary has reminded 54 government officers to return money paid to them in addition to what was...