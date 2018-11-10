Court extends interim bail of Malik Riaz, 9 others in land-related fraud case

An anti-corruption court (ACC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday extended the interim bail of Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz, as well as nine other suspects, in a case pertaining to land-related fraud and forgery of 1,170 kanal of land belonging to the Punjab Forest Department.

The property tycoon, who initially was not present on Saturday, later appeared before the court.

On October 23, Riaz was granted interim bail by the court after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him as well as other government officials in the Rawalpindi Anti Corruption Establishment police station on Oct 5.

In addition to Riaz, the FIR named forest department officials, revenue officers as well as former Punjab Chief Minister's secretary GM Sikandar, who were accused of providing support in the land-related fraud.

On Saturday, the hearing of the case was postponed until Nov 24 on account of Judge Mushtaq Ahmed Tarrar's leave.