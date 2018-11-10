India to sell shares of people who migrated to Pakistan
NEW DELHI: India’s government has said it will sell stocks worth millions of dollars seized from people who moved to Pakistan following the partition and the wars since, as a way to make up for a shortfall in revenues.
The stocks worth at least Rs30 billion ($412.26 million) are part of what India calls “enemy properties” that once belonged to people who went to Pakistan and China, with which India also fought a war.
Once these Indian nationals became citizens of these two countries, they were treated as "enemies" and their assets in India including land and houses as well as shares were seized and held by the Custodian of Enemy Property of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been tightening the provisions of the Enemy Property Act 1968 to include even lawful heirs who stayed behind and were Indian citizens.
Modi’s cabinet on Thursday approved a plan to sell stocks in 996 companies held by 20,323 shareholders, deemed as “enemy shares”, the government said in a statement. The government said 588 were active firms including 139 listed on the stock exchange.
“The decision will lead to monetisation of enemy shares that had been lying dormant for decades since coming into force (of) the Enemy Property Act in 1968,” it said.
Those who left India for Pakistan were Muslims, and relations between the two countries remain fraught after numerous conflicts. Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India.
The Indian government’s move comes as it is casting around for funds to support welfare programmes in the final months before a national election in the summer of 2019.
It is also struggling to meet its target of raising a record Rs1 trillion ($14.25bn) from the sale of state assets in the current fiscal year ending in March 2019.
The government said the proceeds from the sale of stocks held under enemy assets would be treated as part of the divestment proceeds.
“The government will gain from the sales of enemy shares and the proceeds will be used for development and social welfare of our people,” said federal Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
The number of properties with the Custodian of Enemy Property had risen to about 16,000 by last year from 2,100 a few years ago — nearly all taken from Muslim families — and are estimated at more than Rs1 trillion ($13.76bn), media reported.
Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2018
Download the new Dawn mobile app here:
Comments (34)
When they migrated, they were citizens of British India as India too in its present form came into existence then !
Wow you dont't like enemy but like their money.
Shame on India for its narrow mentality!
Money belongs to Pakistani people but Modi and corrupt gang will make the money disappear in no time.
Why did India wait for so long ?
So India treats even ordinary Pakistanis as their enemies?
Good move
No wander why we never had or will have peace..migrating from one country to another does not make you an ememy.....peace is heart felt and a desire let us not build the walls but bridges..
Looks like Modi is in no mood to make peace with Pakistan.
Modi Greatest leader of the likes of Keneddy ,Roosewelt & woodrow Wilson . Rare opportunity to India in the form of avtaar Modi
Fantastic decision.
The money will be put to good use.
@Sanity: Would you like to say that to Pakistan too, because Pakistan did exactly the same thing? You did not read the article, did you?
Pakistanis, without reading the article, unilaterally blame India. First read the article, and you will realize that Pakistan did exactly the same thing to Hindus who migrated to India, soon after they left.
About time!
Note this people. Pakistan already implemented this law and confiscated properties of those who went to India long time ago. Don’t blame India
Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India.
Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India.
So many Pakistani commentators forget that they did the same years ago to the Sikhs and Hindu when partition occured. The money obtained would be put to welfare of the people of India.
70 years passed, the properties left behind, no one to inherit, so Indian government made the right decision to sell it.
Fascist decision likely to create distrust among local Indian Muslim population.
@Khanm, You are right brother but peace will only come with prosperity.
"Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India." I wonder Why did India take that long?
@Changez Khan, Unclaimed and unfactual property on Indian land belongs to the Indian government and same goes for pak so don't make unrealistic and negative comments
@Changez Khan, .. can't you read article..clearly says Pakistan already seized the assets of those who moved to India decades back...
This should have happened long back.. seizing assets of people like Dawood hiding outside India should have happened long back.
@Changez Khan, What about the property of the HIndu's and Sikh's who migrated to India.Selective thinking.You give us that money we give you yours
@MA, Pakistan encashed properties of those who lived on that side and migrated to India long time back.
@Sanity, Why the false sense of injustice? Did you miss reading this part of the article -"Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India", or, conveniently, it did not register in your head.
.
@Truth, Property rates are very high in India.So it won't be a profitable deal for India.
India has all right to do so.
Perhaps Pakistan can also do this to address own balance of payment issues.
@Changez Khan, Money of Pakistani Punjab was more of Hindus/Sikhs so would you return that to us??
@R.S, You found that out now?
Well done. This should've been done much back but it's never later. Hail Modi.