India to sell shares of people who migrated to Pakistan

ReutersUpdated November 10, 2018

Narendra Modi's government says it'll sell share worth millions of dollars to make up for shortfall in revenues. — File photo
NEW DELHI: India’s government has said it will sell stocks worth millions of dollars seized from people who moved to Pakis­tan following the partition and the wars since, as a way to make up for a shortfall in revenues.

The stocks worth at least Rs30 billion ($412.26 million) are part of what India calls “enemy properties” that once belonged to people who went to Pakistan and China, with which India also fought a war.

Once these Indian nationals became citizens of these two countries, they were treated as "enemies" and their assets in India including land and houses as well as shares were seized and held by the Custodian of Enemy Property of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been tightening the provisions of the Enemy Property Act 1968 to include even lawful heirs who stayed behind and were Indian citizens.

Modi’s cabinet on Thursday approved a plan to sell stocks in 996 companies held by 20,323 shareholders, deemed as “enemy shares”, the government said in a statement. The government said 588 were active firms including 139 listed on the stock exchange.

“The decision will lead to monetisation of enemy shares that had been lying dormant for decades since coming into force (of) the Enemy Property Act in 1968,” it said.

Those who left India for Pakistan were Muslims, and relations between the two countries remain fraught after numerous conflicts. Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India.

The Indian government’s move comes as it is casting around for funds to support welfare programmes in the final months before a national election in the summer of 2019.

It is also struggling to meet its target of raising a record Rs1 trillion ($14.25bn) from the sale of state assets in the current fiscal year ending in March 2019.

The government said the proceeds from the sale of stocks held under enemy assets would be treated as part of the divestment proceeds.

“The government will gain from the sales of enemy shares and the proceeds will be used for development and social welfare of our people,” said federal Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The number of properties with the Custodian of Enemy Property had risen to about 16,000 by last year from 2,100 a few years ago — nearly all taken from Muslim families — and are estimated at more than Rs1 trillion ($13.76bn), media reported.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2018

Khalid Naseem
Nov 10, 2018 08:02am

When they migrated, they were citizens of British India as India too in its present form came into existence then !

Recommend 0
MA
Nov 10, 2018 08:06am

Wow you dont't like enemy but like their money.

Recommend 0
Sanity
Nov 10, 2018 08:07am

Shame on India for its narrow mentality!

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 10, 2018 08:08am

Money belongs to Pakistani people but Modi and corrupt gang will make the money disappear in no time.

Recommend 0
Gulshan
Nov 10, 2018 08:16am

Why did India wait for so long ?

Recommend 0
R.S
Nov 10, 2018 08:17am

So India treats even ordinary Pakistanis as their enemies?

Recommend 0
Nadar
Nov 10, 2018 08:19am

Good move

Recommend 0
Khanm
Nov 10, 2018 08:22am

No wander why we never had or will have peace..migrating from one country to another does not make you an ememy.....peace is heart felt and a desire let us not build the walls but bridges..

Recommend 0
Nimbus
Nov 10, 2018 08:23am

Looks like Modi is in no mood to make peace with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
manjeet
Nov 10, 2018 08:27am

Modi Greatest leader of the likes of Keneddy ,Roosewelt & woodrow Wilson . Rare opportunity to India in the form of avtaar Modi

Recommend 0
Farhan
Nov 10, 2018 08:32am

Fantastic decision.

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Nov 10, 2018 08:33am

The money will be put to good use.

Recommend 0
KJ
Nov 10, 2018 08:33am

@Sanity: Would you like to say that to Pakistan too, because Pakistan did exactly the same thing? You did not read the article, did you?

Recommend 0
KJ
Nov 10, 2018 08:37am

Pakistanis, without reading the article, unilaterally blame India. First read the article, and you will realize that Pakistan did exactly the same thing to Hindus who migrated to India, soon after they left.

Recommend 0
Aks
Nov 10, 2018 08:37am

About time!

Recommend 0
Annoying crow
Nov 10, 2018 08:37am

Note this people. Pakistan already implemented this law and confiscated properties of those who went to India long time ago. Don’t blame India

Recommend 0
Confused tribe
Nov 10, 2018 08:38am

Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India.

Recommend 0
Confused tribe
Nov 10, 2018 08:39am

Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India.

Recommend 0
Hindu Baniya
Nov 10, 2018 08:40am

So many Pakistani commentators forget that they did the same years ago to the Sikhs and Hindu when partition occured. The money obtained would be put to welfare of the people of India.

Recommend 0
Sanjay
Nov 10, 2018 08:40am

70 years passed, the properties left behind, no one to inherit, so Indian government made the right decision to sell it.

Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 10, 2018 08:41am

Fascist decision likely to create distrust among local Indian Muslim population.

Recommend 0
Hindu Baniya
Nov 10, 2018 08:42am

@Khanm, You are right brother but peace will only come with prosperity.

Recommend 0
python
Nov 10, 2018 08:43am

"Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India." I wonder Why did India take that long?

Recommend 0
Kamal
Nov 10, 2018 08:43am

@Changez Khan, Unclaimed and unfactual property on Indian land belongs to the Indian government and same goes for pak so don't make unrealistic and negative comments

Recommend 0
Narasimha Krishna Sydney
Nov 10, 2018 08:43am

@Changez Khan, .. can't you read article..clearly says Pakistan already seized the assets of those who moved to India decades back...

This should have happened long back.. seizing assets of people like Dawood hiding outside India should have happened long back.

Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 10, 2018 08:48am

@Changez Khan, What about the property of the HIndu's and Sikh's who migrated to India.Selective thinking.You give us that money we give you yours

Recommend 0
bryan
Nov 10, 2018 08:52am

@MA, Pakistan encashed properties of those who lived on that side and migrated to India long time back.

Recommend 0
Harish Chandra
Nov 10, 2018 08:53am

@Sanity, Why the false sense of injustice? Did you miss reading this part of the article -"Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India", or, conveniently, it did not register in your head.

.

Recommend 0
Anil
Nov 10, 2018 08:56am

@Truth, Property rates are very high in India.So it won't be a profitable deal for India.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Nov 10, 2018 09:00am

India has all right to do so.

Recommend 0
deb
Nov 10, 2018 09:05am

Perhaps Pakistan can also do this to address own balance of payment issues.

Recommend 0
Neeraj Singh
Nov 10, 2018 09:05am

@Changez Khan, Money of Pakistani Punjab was more of Hindus/Sikhs so would you return that to us??

Recommend 0
Pervez
Nov 10, 2018 09:06am

@R.S, You found that out now?

Recommend 0
Neeraj Singh
Nov 10, 2018 09:07am

Well done. This should've been done much back but it's never later. Hail Modi.

Recommend 0

