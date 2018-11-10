Mardan DC transferred a day after posting

MARDAN: Mohammad Tayyab Abdullah, newly-posted deputy commissioner, was transferred by the Establishment Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 24 hours of his posting as DC Mardan.

According to the first notification issued on November 8 by the establishment department, a copy of which is available with this correspondent, the competent authority is pleased to transfer Mohammad Tayyab Abdullah (PMS BS-18), deputy secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, and posted him as deputy commissioner, Mardan, by relieving ADC Mardan of the additional charge, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect.

The second notification issued by the said department on November 9, the very next day, stated that Mohammad Abid Khan (PAS BS-19) was posted as deputy commissioner, Mardan, in place of Mohammad Tayyab Abdullah who had yet to take charge of his post in the district.

However, the same second notification stated that Mohammad Tayyab Abdullah was transferred from Mardan district and posted as deputy commissioner, Shangla district, in his own pay and scale. Earlier, the post of deputy commissioner, Mardan, was lying vacant for several weeks.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2018