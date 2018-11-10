DAWN.COM

Mardan DC transferred a day after posting

A CorrespondentUpdated November 10, 2018

Earlier, the post of deputy commissioner, Mardan, was lying vacant for several weeks. — File photo
MARDAN: Mohammad Tayyab Abdullah, newly-posted deputy commissioner, was transferred by the Establishment Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 24 hours of his posting as DC Mardan.

According to the first notification issued on November 8 by the establishment department, a copy of which is available with this correspondent, the competent authority is pleased to transfer Mohammad Tayyab Abdullah (PMS BS-18), deputy secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, and posted him as deputy commissioner, Mardan, by relieving ADC Mardan of the additional charge, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect.

The second notification issued by the said department on November 9, the very next day, stated that Mohammad Abid Khan (PAS BS-19) was posted as deputy commissioner, Mardan, in place of Mohammad Tayyab Abdullah who had yet to take charge of his post in the district.

However, the same second notification stated that Mohammad Tayyab Abdullah was transferred from Mardan district and posted as deputy commissioner, Shangla district, in his own pay and scale. Earlier, the post of deputy commissioner, Mardan, was lying vacant for several weeks.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2018

Comments (6)

JAK
Nov 10, 2018 10:45am

U Turn

Abid zaman khan
Nov 10, 2018 10:49am

Again political interference is started for personal benefit.

Justicefirst
Nov 10, 2018 11:03am

There is nothing wrong to rectify one own mistake after evaluating it even if it is next day or the same day.

BhaRAT
Nov 10, 2018 11:07am

Love PTI and Imran khan they’re not afraid of admitting mistakes and correcting them Immediately

Khan
Nov 10, 2018 11:19am

Incompetent PTI Government.

Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 10, 2018 11:22am

Soon he’ll be in sc for reposting.

