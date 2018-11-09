Bilawal turns down govt's offer of PAC chairmanship: Kundi

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has resisted the government's alleged effort to "divide the opposition" by turning down its offer to become the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, according to his fellow PPP politician Faisal Karim Kundi.

The chairmanship of the all-powerful committee has historically been held by the opposition. The PML-N, which is the largest opposition party in the National Assembly, had nominated its president Shahbaz Sharif for the role.

However, the government had been considering breaking the tradition by keeping the position for itself, claiming that the committee under a PML-N leader's chairmanship may not carry out an audit of the revenue and expenditures of the previous government.

In protest against being denied the PAC chair's role, the PML-N had reportedly even considered withdrawing from all parliamentary committees.

However, DawnNewsTV reported today that senior PTI leadership offered the coveted role to the PPP, only for Kundi to reveal that the offer has been rejected.

Kundi, the former deputy speaker of the NA, took to Twitter, saying: "Once again chairman PPP [Bilawal Bhutto Zardari] has shown political maturity and refused to accept the chairmanship of PAC in the Parliament."

Furthermore, he deemed the "selected" government's decision to offer the PAC chairmanship to PPP an attempt to "divide the opposition".