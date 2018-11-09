DAWN.COM

Bilawal turns down govt's offer of PAC chairmanship: Kundi

Nadir GuramaniUpdated November 09, 2018

Bilawal has reportedly turned down PAC chairmanship. — File

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has resisted the government's alleged effort to "divide the opposition" by turning down its offer to become the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, according to his fellow PPP politician Faisal Karim Kundi.

The chairmanship of the all-powerful committee has historically been held by the opposition. The PML-N, which is the largest opposition party in the National Assembly, had nominated its president Shahbaz Sharif for the role.

However, the government had been considering breaking the tradition by keeping the position for itself, claiming that the committee under a PML-N leader's chairmanship may not carry out an audit of the revenue and expenditures of the previous government.

In protest against being denied the PAC chair's role, the PML-N had reportedly even considered withdrawing from all parliamentary committees.

However, DawnNewsTV reported today that senior PTI leadership offered the coveted role to the PPP, only for Kundi to reveal that the offer has been rejected.

Kundi, the former deputy speaker of the NA, took to Twitter, saying: "Once again chairman PPP [Bilawal Bhutto Zardari] has shown political maturity and refused to accept the chairmanship of PAC in the Parliament."

Furthermore, he deemed the "selected" government's decision to offer the PAC chairmanship to PPP an attempt to "divide the opposition".

Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 09, 2018 09:18pm

Such an important portfolio shouldn't go to people under indictments & scrutiny...

haider shaikh
Nov 09, 2018 09:26pm

He lost the opportunity to present himself the true leader of the nation.

bhaRAT©
Nov 09, 2018 09:27pm

"an attempt to divide the opposition", states Kundi.

So, basically the opposition is in it together to save their corruption!

AW
Nov 09, 2018 09:44pm

PPP should take a look at itself. Bilawal himself is the “select” chairman of the PPP who was selected in a non- democratic manner without any democratic credentials and without any political struggle on his record. He should not compare himself with Imran Khan who tirelessly struggled for 22 years to achieve the well deserved political leadership

Hafiz Munir
Nov 09, 2018 09:51pm

Government should keep this position and really go after the crooks.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 09, 2018 09:54pm

Same story since day one of these billionaire so-called leaders of a poor nation, born and raised with a golden spoon in their mouths; they simply don't want to take up and sign-up for a real job, except to make empty speeches and carry-out hallow talks.

