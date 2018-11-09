Supreme Court to hear case regarding DG NAB Lahore's 'fake degree' on November 12
The Supreme Court will hear on November 12 a case regarding an alleged 'fake degree' held by Saleem Shahzad the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) director general for Lahore.
The matter of Shahzad's degree was brought up in the apex court last year during the hearing of a suo motu case on alleged illegal appointments within NAB.
The petitioner, journalist Asad Kharal, had claimed that Shahzad's master's degree transcript from 2002 is in the Calibri font, which was not commercially available until five years later.
Following an internal probe, the corruption watchdog had deemed Shahzad's degree genuine and cleared him of any wrongdoing.
The case, however, is still in the apex court, which announced today that a three-member bench under Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will hear the case on Monday (Nov 12).
The court also issued a notice to petitioner Asad Kharal.
The authenticity of DG NAB Lahore's degree was also brought up during Geo News' late-night show 'Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Key Saath' on Thursday.
The NAB official, whose recent spree of appearances on talks shows has infuriated former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and also caught the NAB chairman's notice, told Khanzada that the reporter who broke the story regarding his degree had already apologised to him upon being proven wrong.
Minutes later on the same show, the reporter rejected Shahzad's claim and clarified that he stands by his story and has not apologised to the NAB official.
Comments (9)
wow
Interesting development....Now NAB is itself on point blank range....
NAB is full of corrupt people. Who will supervise these corrupt people?
That should sort out the false narrative.
In my opinion, why he has ventured media interviews one after another in different channels? He was about to indict in his fake degree case. if convicted, he would start blame game. And likely say I am fired due to media interview. He has discussed very sensitive issues which are pending for final decision for which he has not taken prior approval.
Everything and anything is possible in today’s Pakistan. One gets flabbergasted to read such news where the academic credential of govt. officials holding important position are challenged, academics holding PHD’s are accused of plagiarism & vice chancellors & academic colleagues involved in corruption & corrupt practices. Why have come down to this stage where moral values are becoming a rare commodity & those required to keep it upright have become prey to this sorry state of affairs? In case the controversial degree is not the one issued by Axact, the fake degree production factory, the incumbent’s standing credentials can be verified from the issuing institution & Higher Education office, within a short span of time. However, these allegation coupled with complaints of Hamza Sharif and Ex PM, accusing the incumbent of double standards, makes the water more murky and points towards malafide. Nevertheless, being a direct attack on the credibility of NAB, it needs immediate attention.
What a shame, he must be behind the bars and from there he be brought handcuffed to court to attend court hearings. Iqbak Hadi Zaidi
Don't know about his degree, but Saleem Shahzad has a stellar record with NAB and in recovering billions in looted wealth for the state.
The idea is to make NAB more objectionable. This will discredit their findings about the corrupt politicians even further. Could be a part of big game.