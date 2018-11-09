Pakistan restrict New Zeland to 209-9 in second ODI
New Zealand, who won the toss and opted to bat, managed to score only 209-9 in their 50 overs in the second day-night international against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Ross Taylor top-scored with a 120-ball 86 and Henry Nicholls made 33 off 63 balls and together added 75 for the fifth wicket to lift their team from 73-4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-38.
Pakistan suffered an injury setback to pace spearhead Junaid Khan and have brought Faheem Ashraf in the squad as Junaid's replacement. Team management said Junaid suffered a toe injury on his right foot and will be out of the series.
New Zealand stayed faithful to the same combination which won the first one-day international by 47 runs, also played in Abu Dhabi. The third and final match is in Dubai on Sunday.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker
Umpires: Nigel LIong (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Joe Wilson (WIS) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
Comments (10)
Brilliant fielding by Imam. Ran after the ball, dived, collected the ball, and threw it over the head of other fielder towards the boundary line. Still unable to control my laugh.
how many more times you will try this guy. why not give an opportunity to Abbas, he is so disciplined in line and length and can swing the ball both ways. What else do u need from a bowler. No more Junaid Khan. Even Rahat is better than him
Junaid is a loss for now but he will be back. Shaheen is presenting a bowling master class. Yorkers that the mighty Wasim would have been proud of, and that in Dubai and that with a relatively new ball. Keep going young man.
This bowling line up is a breath of fresh air without overrated amir. He was a real liability in the team. Keep rid of players who jibe on about one performance on a green wicket.Real bowlers show their skill in Asia.
NZ are 92 for four. Projected score 221 runs. Pakistan are going to be the winner.
Chasing 250 plus score has been a big challenge in ODI matches for the green-shirts lately. Let's wait and see if they can beat the odds in this 2nd match of the three match ODI series against the Kiwis on the dead and dry wickets of UAE?
Bad luck. He is already limited to odis now and he doesn’t get much games.
Why did Sarfraz only let Shaheen bowl nine overs? Shaheen was responsible for five wickets today, one of which was a run out.
Harris Sohail would have been a better option than Imad Wasim. Honestly don't understand why Imad was selected in the ODI team.
For two matches in a row, the best bowler out the pack Shaheen doesn't complete his allotted overs. Makes no sense whatsoever, easily the pick of the bowlers. A bowlers job is not to contain, it is to take wickets. Good bowlers take wickets. Ordinary bowlers contain.