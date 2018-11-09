DAWN.COM

Pakistan restrict New Zeland to 209-9 in second ODI

AFPUpdated November 09, 2018

Henry Nicholls is bowled out by Hassan Ali during the second ODI at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. —AFP
New Zealand, who won the toss and opted to bat, managed to score only 209-9 in their 50 overs in the second day-night international against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Ross Taylor top-scored with a 120-ball 86 and Henry Nicholls made 33 off 63 balls and together added 75 for the fifth wicket to lift their team from 73-4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-38.

Pakistan suffered an injury setback to pace spearhead Junaid Khan and have brought Faheem Ashraf in the squad as Junaid's replacement. Team management said Junaid suffered a toe injury on his right foot and will be out of the series.

New Zealand stayed faithful to the same combination which won the first one-day international by 47 runs, also played in Abu Dhabi. The third and final match is in Dubai on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker

Umpires: Nigel LIong (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Joe Wilson (WIS) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

harish
Nov 09, 2018 04:39pm

Brilliant fielding by Imam. Ran after the ball, dived, collected the ball, and threw it over the head of other fielder towards the boundary line. Still unable to control my laugh.

Solomon The King
Nov 09, 2018 04:52pm

how many more times you will try this guy. why not give an opportunity to Abbas, he is so disciplined in line and length and can swing the ball both ways. What else do u need from a bowler. No more Junaid Khan. Even Rahat is better than him

Jamshed
Nov 09, 2018 05:26pm

Junaid is a loss for now but he will be back. Shaheen is presenting a bowling master class. Yorkers that the mighty Wasim would have been proud of, and that in Dubai and that with a relatively new ball. Keep going young man.

Imran
Nov 09, 2018 05:30pm

This bowling line up is a breath of fresh air without overrated amir. He was a real liability in the team. Keep rid of players who jibe on about one performance on a green wicket.Real bowlers show their skill in Asia.

J,Gamble
Nov 09, 2018 05:47pm

NZ are 92 for four. Projected score 221 runs. Pakistan are going to be the winner.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 09, 2018 06:18pm

Chasing 250 plus score has been a big challenge in ODI matches for the green-shirts lately. Let's wait and see if they can beat the odds in this 2nd match of the three match ODI series against the Kiwis on the dead and dry wickets of UAE?

Pak_UK
Nov 09, 2018 06:33pm

Bad luck. He is already limited to odis now and he doesn’t get much games.

Gulraiz
Nov 09, 2018 07:31pm

Why did Sarfraz only let Shaheen bowl nine overs? Shaheen was responsible for five wickets today, one of which was a run out.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 09, 2018 07:34pm

Harris Sohail would have been a better option than Imad Wasim. Honestly don't understand why Imad was selected in the ODI team.

Hafeez
Nov 09, 2018 07:38pm

For two matches in a row, the best bowler out the pack Shaheen doesn't complete his allotted overs. Makes no sense whatsoever, easily the pick of the bowlers. A bowlers job is not to contain, it is to take wickets. Good bowlers take wickets. Ordinary bowlers contain.

