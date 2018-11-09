Pakistan restrict New Zeland to 209-9 in second ODI

New Zealand, who won the toss and opted to bat, managed to score only 209-9 in their 50 overs in the second day-night international against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Ross Taylor top-scored with a 120-ball 86 and Henry Nicholls made 33 off 63 balls and together added 75 for the fifth wicket to lift their team from 73-4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-38.

Pakistan suffered an injury setback to pace spearhead Junaid Khan and have brought Faheem Ashraf in the squad as Junaid's replacement. Team management said Junaid suffered a toe injury on his right foot and will be out of the series.

New Zealand stayed faithful to the same combination which won the first one-day international by 47 runs, also played in Abu Dhabi. The third and final match is in Dubai on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker

Umpires: Nigel LIong (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Joe Wilson (WIS) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)