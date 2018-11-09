Pakistan comprehensively beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in second ODI

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi, levelling the three-match series 1-1 on Friday.

Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took a career-best 4-38 to keep New Zealand down to 209-9 in their 50 overs before Fakhar Zaman (88) and Babar Azam (46) helped Pakistan reach the target in 40.3 overs.

Ross Taylor hit a fighting 120-ball 80 not out in New Zealand's innings after they won the toss and batted.

Pakistan suffered an injury setback to pace spearhead Junaid Khan and have brought Faheem Ashraf in the squad as Junaid's replacement. Team management said Junaid suffered a toe injury on his right foot and will be out of the series.

New Zealand stayed faithful to the same combination which won the first one-day international by 47 runs, also played in Abu Dhabi. The third and final match is in Dubai on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker

Umpires: Nigel LIong (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Joe Wilson (WIS) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)