Pakistan comprehensively beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in second ODI
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi, levelling the three-match series 1-1 on Friday.
Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took a career-best 4-38 to keep New Zealand down to 209-9 in their 50 overs before Fakhar Zaman (88) and Babar Azam (46) helped Pakistan reach the target in 40.3 overs.
Ross Taylor hit a fighting 120-ball 80 not out in New Zealand's innings after they won the toss and batted.
Pakistan suffered an injury setback to pace spearhead Junaid Khan and have brought Faheem Ashraf in the squad as Junaid's replacement. Team management said Junaid suffered a toe injury on his right foot and will be out of the series.
New Zealand stayed faithful to the same combination which won the first one-day international by 47 runs, also played in Abu Dhabi. The third and final match is in Dubai on Sunday.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker
Umpires: Nigel LIong (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Joe Wilson (WIS) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
Comments (26)
Brilliant fielding by Imam. Ran after the ball, dived, collected the ball, and threw it over the head of other fielder towards the boundary line. Still unable to control my laugh.
how many more times you will try this guy. why not give an opportunity to Abbas, he is so disciplined in line and length and can swing the ball both ways. What else do u need from a bowler. No more Junaid Khan. Even Rahat is better than him
Junaid is a loss for now but he will be back. Shaheen is presenting a bowling master class. Yorkers that the mighty Wasim would have been proud of, and that in Dubai and that with a relatively new ball. Keep going young man.
This bowling line up is a breath of fresh air without overrated amir. He was a real liability in the team. Keep rid of players who jibe on about one performance on a green wicket.Real bowlers show their skill in Asia.
NZ are 92 for four. Projected score 221 runs. Pakistan are going to be the winner.
Chasing 250 plus score has been a big challenge in ODI matches for the green-shirts lately. Let's wait and see if they can beat the odds in this 2nd match of the three match ODI series against the Kiwis on the dead and dry wickets of UAE?
Bad luck. He is already limited to odis now and he doesn’t get much games.
Why did Sarfraz only let Shaheen bowl nine overs? Shaheen was responsible for five wickets today, one of which was a run out.
Harris Sohail would have been a better option than Imad Wasim. Honestly don't understand why Imad was selected in the ODI team.
For two matches in a row, the best bowler out the pack Shaheen doesn't complete his allotted overs. Makes no sense whatsoever, easily the pick of the bowlers. A bowlers job is not to contain, it is to take wickets. Good bowlers take wickets. Ordinary bowlers contain.
@Solomon The King, Junaid Khan gets wickets for fun in Dubai. Best bowler in Asia. You seem to know very little about cricket.
@Solomon The King, Junaid Khan is a first choice bowler in any condition and on any pitch.
Why are Kiwis trying to unsettle Pakistani batsmen with their sledging. They won't understand anything.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan: Imad is good player and that is the reason he get selected in ODIs. Actually, Harris is good batsman and should be in test team (along with Fawad, who is better than all batsman Pakistan has produced). But as far as ODI and T20I is concerned, Imad is obviously better choice than Harris. Harris could be in team entirely for his batting, but Imad is in team as All rounder.
That does not mean Harris should not play ODI. I think, he could replace batsmen in team, as he is better than most playing ... for instance, Harris is better batsman and can replace Imam or Babar in ODIs.
The bowlers have done an excellent job and the way things are going now it seems we will make it 1 - 1.
So far Pakistan has done well, they are in full control.
@harish, Don’t laugh. Poor boy got a heavy blow on his head. Hope he will be all right and Pakistan will not need him to bat again in this ODI.
Two wickets in one over ! Is this the beginning of our typical batting slump ? Hope not.
NZ infield attitude stinks. Well batted and bowled Pakistan.
Pakistan needs to bring Amir back to his old form. Why they get one man bowling good but then the other one falls out?
Pakistan have won it and broke the jinx. We played congrats. Keep the momentum flows.
@harish, "Still unable to control my laugh."
Hope your laughter is controlled now.
@ajay, "Why are Kiwis trying to unsettle Pakistani batsmen with their sledging. They won't understand anything."
True. Pakistani players only care about winning, nothing else.
What is Safraz's contribution? He is the luckiest man alive, to be part of team; gets out just when the team needs him. No questions asked. Most disgraceful Captain.
Team management need to understand why so many players become non performers soon after joining the national team. Shelf live of a Pakistani player is couple of seasons. It is obvious Amir, Junaid have lost confidence and feeling frustrated. Take out Sarfraz and the Coach, before it is too late. Pretty soon, Shaheen and Shadab will get demoralized. We have talent but nobody seem to be able retain or develop them into long term performers.
Fakhar can become a very good batsman as soon as he learns how to hold the bat! Nobody in the team can advise him? Where are the coaches and Captain? Then what has Sarfraz done with the bat, anyway?