Pakistani delegation in China to finalise modalities for economic cooperation

Dawn.com | Javed HussainUpdated November 09, 2018

SBP Governor Tariq Bajwa and Secretary Finance Arif Ahmed Khan are in Beijing holding talks with Chinese officials to finalise modalities for economic cooperation. ─ Photo courtesy SBP website
A Pakistani delegation in Beijing is holding talks with Chinese officials today to finalise modalities for economic cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Secretary Finance Arif Ahmed Khan and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa are part of the delegation which met top Chinese officials on Friday.

The talks follow Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to China, during which 15 agreements and MoUs were signed to enhance cooperation in economy, trade and other sectors.

During the visit, the two sides agreed to elevate Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.

PM Khan had on Thursday apprised his cabinet of the "successful" maiden visit to China, saying that Beijing had assured Islamabad "of every kind of assistance", and that Pakistan would reap its benefits in the days to come.

Separately, a 15-member Chinese delegation paid a visit to the National Assembly today and met with Speaker Asad Qaiser, DawnNewsTV reported.

The delegation, led by Zhang Chunxian, discussed matters of mutual interest with the NA speaker.

During the meeting, Qaiser pointed out that Pakistan has benefited greatly from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and was told that by Chunxian that China wishes to see Pakistan prosper and flourish.

CPEC, PAK CHINA TIES
Pakistan

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Zia Uddin
Nov 09, 2018 01:57pm

Haste is waste. Pakistani officials must study carefully all the details before signing agreements.

Recommend 0
Shaksgam 63 gift
Nov 09, 2018 02:34pm

Hole they can cover the 9 billion scam. The IMF team met with officials of the Ministry of Planning and Power Division during the second day of talks, as a $9 billion discrepancy surfaced between the figures quoted by Islamabad and Beijing

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 09, 2018 02:35pm

China did not give any money to Pakistan during the visit of PM Imran Khan Niazi last week.

Recommend 0
Swapnil pokhariyal
Nov 09, 2018 03:17pm

I don't know why financial assistance was not given when Imran khan visited pakistan

Recommend 0
Gin
Nov 09, 2018 03:21pm

Client States has few options left

Recommend 0
Ashish Kumar
Nov 09, 2018 03:24pm

I just took a big loan from my bank. Before raising slogans of our friendship and love, signatures were done by both parties, making us feel equal. Not sure why everyone was laughing, and why the banker was smiling.

Recommend 0

