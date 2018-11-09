Pakistani delegation in China to finalise modalities for economic cooperation

A Pakistani delegation in Beijing is holding talks with Chinese officials today to finalise modalities for economic cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Secretary Finance Arif Ahmed Khan and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa are part of the delegation which met top Chinese officials on Friday.

The talks follow Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to China, during which 15 agreements and MoUs were signed to enhance cooperation in economy, trade and other sectors.

During the visit, the two sides agreed to elevate Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.

PM Khan had on Thursday apprised his cabinet of the "successful" maiden visit to China, saying that Beijing had assured Islamabad "of every kind of assistance", and that Pakistan would reap its benefits in the days to come.

Separately, a 15-member Chinese delegation paid a visit to the National Assembly today and met with Speaker Asad Qaiser, DawnNewsTV reported.

The delegation, led by Zhang Chunxian, discussed matters of mutual interest with the NA speaker.

During the meeting, Qaiser pointed out that Pakistan has benefited greatly from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and was told that by Chunxian that China wishes to see Pakistan prosper and flourish.