Senate tells Sindh govt to submit report on KPC intrusion, harassment of journalists

Senate Chairman Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday instructed Sindh government to submit a report on an intrusion into the Karachi Press Club (KPC) the previous night by gunmen in plainclothes, who purportedly also harassed journalists.

The matter was raised in the upper house of the parliament by National Party president and Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who asked Sanjrani to seek a report from the interior ministry on the matter.

"Yesterday, armed men entered the Karachi Press Club and searched it too," Bizenjo said. "They also misbehaved with journalists."

At Bizenjo's request, the Senate chair asked the Sindh government to furnish its report, adding that the interior minister's response on the intrusion will also be sought later.

Armed men intrude into Karachi Press Club

Several gunmen in plainclothes entered the KPC late on Thursday night and harassed journalists, according to a statement issued by the KPC’s office-bearers.

“Dozens of gunmen in plainclothes entered the KPC at 10:30pm, harassed journalists, examined different rooms, kitchen, upper floor of the building and sports hall. They forcibly made videos and took pictures with mobile cameras.”

The incident caused concern among journalists and when some of the KPC members inquired about them, they did not get any satisfactory reply.

The armed men came in at least six double-cabin vehicles, land cruisers, Prado and other vehicles, besides a police mobile.