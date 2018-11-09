DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Senate tells Sindh govt to submit report on KPC intrusion, harassment of journalists

Nadir GuramaniUpdated November 09, 2018

Email

Armed men in plainclothes reportedly enter KPC on Thursday night. — File
Armed men in plainclothes reportedly enter KPC on Thursday night. — File

Senate Chairman Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday instructed Sindh government to submit a report on an intrusion into the Karachi Press Club (KPC) the previous night by gunmen in plainclothes, who purportedly also harassed journalists.

The matter was raised in the upper house of the parliament by National Party president and Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who asked Sanjrani to seek a report from the interior ministry on the matter.

"Yesterday, armed men entered the Karachi Press Club and searched it too," Bizenjo said. "They also misbehaved with journalists."

At Bizenjo's request, the Senate chair asked the Sindh government to furnish its report, adding that the interior minister's response on the intrusion will also be sought later.

Armed men intrude into Karachi Press Club

Several gunmen in plainclothes entered the KPC late on Thursday night and harassed journalists, according to a statement issued by the KPC’s office-bearers.

“Dozens of gunmen in plainclothes entered the KPC at 10:30pm, harassed journalists, examined different rooms, kitchen, upper floor of the building and sports hall. They forcibly made videos and took pictures with mobile cameras.”

The incident caused concern among journalists and when some of the KPC members inquired about them, they did not get any satisfactory reply.

The armed men came in at least six double-cabin vehicles, land cruisers, Prado and other vehicles, besides a police mobile.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PTI is right

PTI is right

State functionaries cannot be condemned for carrying out their duties.

Opinion

Diplomatic killings

Diplomatic killings

Unlike diplomatic agents like ambassadors, consular agents are not entitled to absolute immunity.

Editorial

Updated November 09, 2018

Yemen dilemma

It is seemingly a categorical assurance given to parliament and as such it ought to be welcomed.
Mental health needs
Updated November 09, 2018

Mental health needs

The number of mental health patients registered at Pims is staggering: about 39,000 in 2017.
November 09, 2018

Returning salaries

THE Punjab chief secretary has reminded 54 government officers to return money paid to them in addition to what was...
Hacking alarms
Updated November 08, 2018

Hacking alarms

Spreading panic and stirring politics is not the answer to shortcomings in cyber security in banking sector.
After the mayhem
Updated November 08, 2018

After the mayhem

Centre and state institutions need to go beyond boilerplate statements and demonstrate their resolve to enforce the law.
November 08, 2018

Smog city

THE dreaded ‘fifth season’ has arrived. Although the density of the smog has diminished thanks to sporadic...