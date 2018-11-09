Opposition submits privilege motion against NAB DG Lahore for holding 'media trial'

Opposition parties on Friday submitted a privilege motion in the National Assembly Secretariat, calling to attention what they called a "media trial" by the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Lahore director general, Saleem Shahzad, during his appearance on news channels.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PPP had "joined the privilege motion [moved by PML-N] in writing". She added that the rest of the opposition parties had also supported the motion, signed by Leader of Opposition in the Parliament Shahbaz Sharif.

The motion said that Shahzad had given interviews to multiple news channels "with the consent" of the NAB chairman. The NAB Lahore DG "provided details of the matters that are sub-judice" and "maligned the reputation" of opposition members in the National Assembly.

The notice also accused Shahzad of revealing confidential information and urged National Assembly to intervene in the matter immediately.

Shahzad appeared on 'Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath' on Dunya News, 'Off The Record' on ARY News, 'Nadeem Malik Live' on Hum News, 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Geo News, and 'Awaz' on Samaa TV — all over the last two days, according to the motion.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — speaking in Friday's assembly session being chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser — reiterated the motion's claim that NAB Lahore DG was conducting a media trial on the “directions of NAB chairman”. He alleged that Shahzad owned a fake degree, adding: “Accountability should be done, but not by the likes of such people.”

In response, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry declared the privilege motion to be against the Constitution, and said that the opposition was “trying to influence the [ongoing] investigations”.

“If they expect that they will be treated differently than the rest of the population, then they are wrong,” he said.

He held Shahbaz Sharif responsible for initiating the “media trial”, referring to the PML-N president's fiery appearance in the assembly last month after his arrest by NAB. He reminded the parliament that the law minister had pointed out that the discussion on cases was not legally allowed.

Speaker Qaiser said the privilege motion was in accordance with the rules, adding that he would seek legal opinion on the motion being discussed in the parliament. The session was adjourned for an indefinite period.

Panama leaks

Finance Minister Asad Umar, in a written response to questions submitted by the opposition, deemed the opposition's accusation that the government had failed to take action against Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers as "factually incorrect".

Opposition member Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali had asked the finance minister to tell the assembly the "reasons for not taking any action" against the Pakistani citizens who were named in the Panama Papers.

Umar revealed that 444 Pakistanis had been named in the Panama Papers for allegedly owning offshore assets.. He said that the field offices had so far issued notices to 294 people under "relevant section" of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

About 150 people could not be traced due to "incomplete particulars", while 12 people are no longer alive, the finance minister disclosed.

Proceedings against four of the people have been dropped as they have revoked their Pakistani citizenship, the finance minister told the parliament.

He further said that audit proceedings had been finalised in 15 cases and the remaining 36 cases were being heard. Meanwhile, 242 cases are being "pursued for initiating proceedings".

The finance minister revealed that a "demand of Rs10.9bn [had] been created" out of which Rs6.2bn have been recovered.

Umar also told the parliament that the Federal Bureau of Revenue had not filed any petition in this regard with the Supreme Court.