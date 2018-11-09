DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC stays Peshawar High Court's acquittal of 68 terrorists convicted by military courts

Haseeb BhattiUpdated November 09, 2018

Email

The Supreme Court stayed the Peshawar High Court's acquittal of 68 terrorists convicted by military courts and ordered jail officials to halt their release. ─ AFP/File
The Supreme Court stayed the Peshawar High Court's acquittal of 68 terrorists convicted by military courts and ordered jail officials to halt their release. ─ AFP/File

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a stay order against the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) acquittal of 68 terrorists who had been convicted by military courts.

A two-member bench of the SC headed by Justice Azmat Saeed also ordered the jail superintendent to halt the release of the accused.

The accused had received varying sentences, including death, in a number of cases. The PHC had recently overturned the military court sentences on the basis of a lack of evidence. The Defence Ministry had subsequently filed appeals against the PHC's decision.

Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti on Friday said that the PHC had not taken an accurate review of the facts.

He said that the accused were involved in crimes such as terrorism and asked that the military court sentences be restored.

The top court on Friday issued notices to all the parties involved and adjourned the case indefinitely.

On November 2, the SC also approved the hearing of appeals filed by the federal government against the PHC's decision to set aside punishments awarded to 74 convicts by military courts in various cases of terrorism.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PTI is right

PTI is right

State functionaries cannot be condemned for carrying out their duties.

Opinion

Diplomatic killings

Diplomatic killings

Unlike diplomatic agents like ambassadors, consular agents are not entitled to absolute immunity.

Editorial

Updated November 09, 2018

Yemen dilemma

It is seemingly a categorical assurance given to parliament and as such it ought to be welcomed.
Mental health needs
Updated November 09, 2018

Mental health needs

The number of mental health patients registered at Pims is staggering: about 39,000 in 2017.
November 09, 2018

Returning salaries

THE Punjab chief secretary has reminded 54 government officers to return money paid to them in addition to what was...
Hacking alarms
Updated November 08, 2018

Hacking alarms

Spreading panic and stirring politics is not the answer to shortcomings in cyber security in banking sector.
After the mayhem
Updated November 08, 2018

After the mayhem

Centre and state institutions need to go beyond boilerplate statements and demonstrate their resolve to enforce the law.
November 08, 2018

Smog city

THE dreaded ‘fifth season’ has arrived. Although the density of the smog has diminished thanks to sporadic...