India agrees to attend Moscow Taliban talks
NEW DELHI: In a departure from India’s stand on engaging the Taliban, New Delhi has announced it would participate at a “non-official” level, sending two former senior diplomats to attend talks on the Afghanistan peace process to be held in Russia on Thursday, The Hindu said.
It said the talks, known as the “Moscow format” will include a “high-level” delegation from the Taliban as well as a delegation of Afghanistan’s “High Peace Council”, along with twelve countries, including Pakistan, and will mark the first time an Indian delegation has been present at the table in talks with the Taliban representatives based in Doha.
“India supports all efforts at peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan that will preserve unity and plurality, and bring security, stability and prosperity to the country. India’s consistent policy has been that such efforts should be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled and with participation of the Government of Afghanistan,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, adding that “our participation at the meeting will be at the non-official level.”
Sources told The Hindu that India will send two retired diplomats, Amar Sinha and TCA Raghavan as its representatives. While Mr Sinha was ambassador to Kabul, Mr Raghavan has held senior posts in the Ministry of External Affairs dealing with Afghanistan and Pakistan and was High Commissioner to Islamabad and is currently the Director General of the government-run Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) think-tank based in Delhi.
The Russian government welcomed India’s decision to participate in the talks on Nov 9.
“We highly regard Indian support in the peace process in Afghanistan and welcome Indian readiness and that of other partner countries in the Moscow format,” the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Thursday.
About why India’s stand had undergone a shift vis-à-vis the Taliban, The Hindu quoted government officials as saying that the decision was the outcome of “close discussions with the Afghanistan government,” and it was felt necessary for India to have a “presence” there.
Analysts see the Modi government’s decision as a significant marker in the Afghan dialogue process, given that India has in the past declined to participate in the Moscow format with the Taliban unless the Afghan government participated.
A Russian proposal to hold the talks on Sept 4 had to be cancelled after the US pulled out, and the Ghani government opposed them, the paper said.
Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2018
Comments (24)
It seems reality has set in with Mr. Modi.
India will keep watch to ensure there is no illegal agreement.
India is great in strategic planning
With India's participation in talks for Afghanistan, there cannot be any long lasting agreements for peace. India, and Russia need to work closely and together for Afghan solution.
A positive development, a step forward, Pak & India must join to tackle the Afghan issue, which is a regional issue, the instability of Afghanistan can have spill overs on Pak, and India several times said, it want stable Pak.
Modi cannot get Nehru’s wisdom by wearing Nehru jacket and re-naming it as Modi jacket. He must have realized that India would miss the train by boycotting Moscow format.
As if it could disagree to poke its nose anywhere?
It is a positive development for a peace process in south asia, should be welcomed.
@Avu, Since???
It's a Russian initiative, India can't say no to good freind Russia.
People in Pakistan , Afghanistan bangaldesh are our own people
Great, India always prefer peace. India shares history With Afghanistan so feels for Afghan brothers and sisters.
India's participation at the meeting will be at the non-official level.
Only Afghan elected, Afghan owned government is acceptable.
They will back as they recently did at UN convention
following US strategies!
Peace in Afghanistan brings peace in Pakistan as well, India would never want that to happen.
@RDM, "It's a Russian initiative, India can't say no to good freind Russia." It said no to Russia, till US changed its mind, India followed.
India believes in Russia. That's all.
@Pervez,
India is cutting out the Middleman and dealing directly with the dealer . I hope you understand what it means.
@RDM, I think you didn't read the article full. "India has in the past declined to participate in the Moscow format with the Taliban unless the Afghan government participated." - India follows the laws and this time Afgan govt. wants India to be present. Hence India accepted.
India needs to participate and be part of the solution
india generally sides with Russia in most of the international affairs...
enough of jokers working in Afghanistan....now its time master modi will show you how and what needs to be done