DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India agrees to attend Moscow Taliban talks

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated November 09, 2018

Email

In a departure from India’s stand on engaging the Taliban, New Delhi has announced it would participate at a “non-official” level, sending two former senior diplomats to attend talks on the Afghanistan peace process to be held in Russia on Thursday, The Hindu said. —Twitter/File photo
In a departure from India’s stand on engaging the Taliban, New Delhi has announced it would participate at a “non-official” level, sending two former senior diplomats to attend talks on the Afghanistan peace process to be held in Russia on Thursday, The Hindu said. —Twitter/File photo

NEW DELHI: In a departure from India’s stand on engaging the Taliban, New Delhi has announced it would participate at a “non-official” level, sending two former senior diplomats to attend talks on the Afghanistan peace process to be held in Russia on Thursday, The Hindu said.

It said the talks, known as the “Moscow format” will include a “high-level” delegation from the Taliban as well as a delegation of Afghanistan’s “High Peace Council”, along with twelve countries, including Pakistan, and will mark the first time an Indian delegation has been present at the table in talks with the Taliban representatives based in Doha.

“India supports all efforts at peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan that will preserve unity and plurality, and bring security, stability and prosperity to the country. India’s consistent policy has been that such efforts should be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled and with participation of the Government of Afghanistan,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, adding that “our participation at the meeting will be at the non-official level.”

Sources told The Hindu that India will send two retired diplomats, Amar Sinha and TCA Raghavan as its representatives. While Mr Sinha was ambassador to Kabul, Mr Raghavan has held senior posts in the Ministry of External Affairs dealing with Afghanistan and Pakistan and was High Commissioner to Islamabad and is currently the Director General of the government-run Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) think-tank based in Delhi.

The Russian government welcomed India’s decision to participate in the talks on Nov 9.

“We highly regard Indian support in the peace process in Afghanistan and welcome Indian readiness and that of other partner countries in the Moscow format,” the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

About why India’s stand had undergone a shift vis-à-vis the Taliban, The Hindu quoted government officials as saying that the decision was the outcome of “close discussions with the Afghanistan government,” and it was felt necessary for India to have a “presence” there.

Analysts see the Modi government’s decision as a significant marker in the Afghan dialogue process, given that India has in the past declined to participate in the Moscow format with the Taliban unless the Afghan government participated.

A Russian proposal to hold the talks on Sept 4 had to be cancelled after the US pulled out, and the Ghani government opposed them, the paper said.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

1000 characters
Pervez
Nov 09, 2018 09:27am

It seems reality has set in with Mr. Modi.

Recommend 0
Mitzvah Kehimkar, Beersheba, Israel
Nov 09, 2018 09:46am

India will keep watch to ensure there is no illegal agreement.

Recommend 0
Avu
Nov 09, 2018 09:52am

India is great in strategic planning

Recommend 0
fawad
Nov 09, 2018 09:54am

With India's participation in talks for Afghanistan, there cannot be any long lasting agreements for peace. India, and Russia need to work closely and together for Afghan solution.

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Nov 09, 2018 09:56am

A positive development, a step forward, Pak & India must join to tackle the Afghan issue, which is a regional issue, the instability of Afghanistan can have spill overs on Pak, and India several times said, it want stable Pak.

Recommend 0
Pro Bono Publico
Nov 09, 2018 10:13am

Modi cannot get Nehru’s wisdom by wearing Nehru jacket and re-naming it as Modi jacket. He must have realized that India would miss the train by boycotting Moscow format.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 09, 2018 10:39am

As if it could disagree to poke its nose anywhere?

Recommend 0
N K Gurjar
Nov 09, 2018 10:45am

It is a positive development for a peace process in south asia, should be welcomed.

Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Nov 09, 2018 10:59am

@Avu, Since???

Recommend 0
RDM
Nov 09, 2018 11:13am

It's a Russian initiative, India can't say no to good freind Russia.

Recommend 0
Raja
Nov 09, 2018 11:15am

People in Pakistan , Afghanistan bangaldesh are our own people

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Nov 09, 2018 11:19am

Great, India always prefer peace. India shares history With Afghanistan so feels for Afghan brothers and sisters.

Recommend 0
A
Nov 09, 2018 12:08pm

India's participation at the meeting will be at the non-official level.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Nov 09, 2018 12:10pm

Only Afghan elected, Afghan owned government is acceptable.

Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Nov 09, 2018 12:22pm

They will back as they recently did at UN convention

Recommend 0
Mobin
Nov 09, 2018 12:22pm

following US strategies!

Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Nov 09, 2018 12:22pm

Peace in Afghanistan brings peace in Pakistan as well, India would never want that to happen.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 09, 2018 12:28pm

@RDM, "It's a Russian initiative, India can't say no to good freind Russia." It said no to Russia, till US changed its mind, India followed.

Recommend 0
Kamal
Nov 09, 2018 12:42pm

India believes in Russia. That's all.

Recommend 0
Snackbar
Nov 09, 2018 12:43pm

@Pervez,
India is cutting out the Middleman and dealing directly with the dealer . I hope you understand what it means.

Recommend 0
Rajput
Nov 09, 2018 12:46pm

@RDM, I think you didn't read the article full. "India has in the past declined to participate in the Moscow format with the Taliban unless the Afghan government participated." - India follows the laws and this time Afgan govt. wants India to be present. Hence India accepted.

Recommend 0
AW
Nov 09, 2018 01:02pm

India needs to participate and be part of the solution

Recommend 0
rama
Nov 09, 2018 01:21pm

india generally sides with Russia in most of the international affairs...

Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Nov 09, 2018 01:27pm

enough of jokers working in Afghanistan....now its time master modi will show you how and what needs to be done

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PTI is right

PTI is right

State functionaries cannot be condemned for carrying out their duties.

Opinion

Diplomatic killings

Diplomatic killings

Unlike diplomatic agents like ambassadors, consular agents are not entitled to absolute immunity.

Editorial

Updated November 09, 2018

Yemen dilemma

It is seemingly a categorical assurance given to parliament and as such it ought to be welcomed.
Mental health needs
Updated November 09, 2018

Mental health needs

The number of mental health patients registered at Pims is staggering: about 39,000 in 2017.
November 09, 2018

Returning salaries

THE Punjab chief secretary has reminded 54 government officers to return money paid to them in addition to what was...
Hacking alarms
Updated November 08, 2018

Hacking alarms

Spreading panic and stirring politics is not the answer to shortcomings in cyber security in banking sector.
After the mayhem
Updated November 08, 2018

After the mayhem

Centre and state institutions need to go beyond boilerplate statements and demonstrate their resolve to enforce the law.
November 08, 2018

Smog city

THE dreaded ‘fifth season’ has arrived. Although the density of the smog has diminished thanks to sporadic...