Pakistan, South Korea to boost economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have agreed in principle on an exchange of high-level visits between them to boost economic cooperation, regional peace and security.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha before the 10th round of Pakistan-Korea bilateral policy consulta­tions held in Seoul on Wednesday, said a press release issued by the Foreign Office here on Thursday.

Both sides discussed cooperation in culture, education, forestry and climate change.

Foreign Secretary Janjua led the Pakistani delegation, which included Ambassador of Pakistan to Korea Rahim Hayat Qureshi and Director General of East Asia Pacific Samina Mehtab, while First Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Korea Cho Hyun led the South Korean team.

The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identified possibilities for deepening relations in education, culture and parliamentary exchanges.

Discussions were also held on the regional security situation in South Asia and the Korean peninsula.

Pakistan highlighted the importance of the resolution of the Kashmir dispute for peace in South Asia.

The South Korean side spoke of the positive developments for establishment of peace regime on the Korean peninsula.

During the visit, the foreign secretary also interacted with members of the Pakistani community living in South Korea who had contributed funds to the construction of dams.

She thanked them for their generous contribution to the national cause.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2018