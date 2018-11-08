DAWN.COM

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will be celebrated on November 21

Dawn.comNovember 08, 2018

View of an illuminated mosque during celebrations marking Eid Miladun Nabi in karachi. —AFP/File
View of an illuminated mosque during celebrations marking Eid Miladun Nabi in karachi. —AFP/File

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted anywhere across the country on Thursday, therefore, the month of Rabiul Awwal will commence from Saturday, November 10, and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi would fall on November 21.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Mufti Muneeb, DawnNewsTV reported. He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and the people of Pakistan.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday, on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

