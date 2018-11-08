NRO deal struck between PTI govt and maulvis, claims Zardari
PPP-Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday suggested that while "he cannot say whether a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) agreement has been struck between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PML-N, an NRO deal has definitely been reached between the federal government and the maulvis".
The former president made these remarks while talking to media representatives in Khairpur. Referring to the recently appointed PTI government which according to him "is still in its infancy", Zardari said: "An under-14 team is playing and it still remains to be seen what happens and what doesn't".
He further claimed that "just like the Nawaz government had come into power after striking a deal [with the powers that be], so has Imran Khan".
Zardari was of the view that the PTI government's attitude in the assembly was still that of the opposition, and said that in his speech on the floor of the house, he had even urged the government to play its role and leave opposition politics to them, "but nothing makes any difference to them".
Regretting the current state of affairs in Sindh, he said if the federal government would only release funds for the province, there would be no stopping the development and prosperity of the region.
"The federation only does things for its own benefit," he said, adding that the government "better change its direction and serve the people of Sindh".
He also criticised the government approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance, saying the people were already deeply steeped in inflation and instead of providing relief, the government was only bombarding them with further expenses.
The former president remarked that his party had also had issues with the previous (Sharif) government but "remained silent for the sake of democracy because the people's party has given sacrifices for democracy".
The Sindh government was committed to serving the people of Thar and was working towards the provision of their every basic need, he claimed.
Comments (15)
What about when you were thw federal govt???? What prosperity happened then???
Mr Asif Zardari, please note that there will not be any NRO or deal with any one, no matter, who they are. Yours, Nawaz Sharif's and Sabaz Sharif's wishes will NOT be granted nor will be accepted, until you all return looted money. In the meantime, keep shredding crocodile's tears to divert attention from real corruption and fake accounts cases.
Says the NRO expert.
"Regretting the current state of affairs in Sindh, he said if the federal government would only release funds for the province, there would be no stopping the development and prosperity of the region."
more than 1000 children died in Thar only in the last term of your rule. More than 8000 ghosts schools in Sindh. And you still blaming the Federal Govt.
as did you. let me steal billions, stay in Dubai as the president, in return you can do anything, to the US, and UK. this was his deal.
So what? Get on with the business of governing and stop the obstructionism. Just like the Sharifs, Zardari does not belong in government.
do anything to keep NAB off by back Zardari.
First time agreeing with Zardari! Another U-turn.
He should get concerned about himself, other PPP corrupt politicians and bureaucrats. Their days, along with him, are also numbered. His body language has changed and he has developed obvious signs of surrender and resignation. Government must not let him and his allies loose. Everyone of them is equally responsible for the systematic destruction of the country's economy, law and order, education and health etc. so let them be together to share their stake of punishment. Money must need to be recovered from them with NO MERCY attitude.
First time I am agreeing with Zardari.
Joke of the day
Why is this guy out of jail. Please put him in jail so he stops making statements. He is the biggest crook in the history of Pakistan. He has looted the poor people of Pakistan for decades and he is still around.
Zardari & Co need to go!
Mr Zardari think this is a joke, but for sure no NRO for him!
Look who is talking about development of Sind.