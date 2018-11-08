DAWN.COM

NRO deal struck between PTI govt and maulvis, claims Zardari

Zaheer AbbasUpdated November 08, 2018

"Just like the Nawaz govt had come into power after striking a deal [with the powers that be], so has Imran Khan," says Asif Zardari. —Reuters/File
PPP-Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday suggested that while "he cannot say whether a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) agreement has been struck between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PML-N, an NRO deal has definitely been reached between the federal government and the maulvis".

The former president made these remarks while talking to media representatives in Khairpur. Referring to the recently appointed PTI government which according to him "is still in its infancy", Zardari said: "An under-14 team is playing and it still remains to be seen what happens and what doesn't".

He further claimed that "just like the Nawaz government had come into power after striking a deal [with the powers that be], so has Imran Khan".

Zardari was of the view that the PTI government's attitude in the assembly was still that of the opposition, and said that in his speech on the floor of the house, he had even urged the government to play its role and leave opposition politics to them, "but nothing makes any difference to them".

Regretting the current state of affairs in Sindh, he said if the federal government would only release funds for the province, there would be no stopping the development and prosperity of the region.

"The federation only does things for its own benefit," he said, adding that the government "better change its direction and serve the people of Sindh".

He also criticised the government approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance, saying the people were already deeply steeped in inflation and instead of providing relief, the government was only bombarding them with further expenses.

The former president remarked that his party had also had issues with the previous (Sharif) government but "remained silent for the sake of democracy because the people's party has given sacrifices for democracy".

The Sindh government was committed to serving the people of Thar and was working towards the provision of their every basic need, he claimed.

Comments (15)

Adil Jadoon
Nov 08, 2018 07:34pm

What about when you were thw federal govt???? What prosperity happened then???

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 08, 2018 07:36pm

Mr Asif Zardari, please note that there will not be any NRO or deal with any one, no matter, who they are. Yours, Nawaz Sharif's and Sabaz Sharif's wishes will NOT be granted nor will be accepted, until you all return looted money. In the meantime, keep shredding crocodile's tears to divert attention from real corruption and fake accounts cases.

Omar
Nov 08, 2018 07:37pm

Says the NRO expert.

haris
Nov 08, 2018 07:40pm

"Regretting the current state of affairs in Sindh, he said if the federal government would only release funds for the province, there would be no stopping the development and prosperity of the region."

more than 1000 children died in Thar only in the last term of your rule. More than 8000 ghosts schools in Sindh. And you still blaming the Federal Govt.

fairplay
Nov 08, 2018 07:53pm

as did you. let me steal billions, stay in Dubai as the president, in return you can do anything, to the US, and UK. this was his deal.

Alba
Nov 08, 2018 07:58pm

So what? Get on with the business of governing and stop the obstructionism. Just like the Sharifs, Zardari does not belong in government.

fairplay
Nov 08, 2018 08:04pm

do anything to keep NAB off by back Zardari.

Anti_Corruption_World
Nov 08, 2018 08:09pm

First time agreeing with Zardari! Another U-turn.

Najam
Nov 08, 2018 08:09pm

He should get concerned about himself, other PPP corrupt politicians and bureaucrats. Their days, along with him, are also numbered. His body language has changed and he has developed obvious signs of surrender and resignation. Government must not let him and his allies loose. Everyone of them is equally responsible for the systematic destruction of the country's economy, law and order, education and health etc. so let them be together to share their stake of punishment. Money must need to be recovered from them with NO MERCY attitude.

M. Ali
Nov 08, 2018 08:12pm

First time I am agreeing with Zardari.

Asad
Nov 08, 2018 08:18pm

Joke of the day

Javed qamer engineer Washington DC
Nov 08, 2018 08:23pm

Why is this guy out of jail. Please put him in jail so he stops making statements. He is the biggest crook in the history of Pakistan. He has looted the poor people of Pakistan for decades and he is still around.

Zx
Nov 08, 2018 08:43pm

Zardari & Co need to go!

No NRO
Nov 08, 2018 08:48pm

Mr Zardari think this is a joke, but for sure no NRO for him!

ejaz ahmed
Nov 08, 2018 08:52pm

Look who is talking about development of Sind.

