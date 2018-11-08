PML-N, PPP support govt proposal to prepare code of conduct for lawmakers

Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif addressing today's NA session. — DawnNewsTV

Opposition leaders on Thursday welcomed a government proposal to form a committee that will prepare a code of conduct for members of the National Assembly.

Earlier in the day, during the 'question hour', the house had once again seen the treasury and opposition benches come to verbal blows after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry once again accused the previous two governments for "destroying every institution in the country".

Later in the day, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak informed the house it had been decided during a parliamentary meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers that assembly proceedings would be run strictly in accordance with rules, "and the use of un-parliamentary language would be discouraged."

He also proposed the formation of a committee comprising members from the treasury and opposition benches to devise a joint strategy for the smooth running of the lower house.

Sharif, taking the floor of the assembly, welcomed the move and regretted the use of unbecoming language in the NA by members from both sides of the aisle.

He further complained that some ministers were "in the habit of levelling allegations without presenting any evidence" to back their claims with.

He said that the use of abusive language by members of the Parliament was "creating an air of despondency among the people".

"For the past few days, we have turned this house into a fish market," Shahbaz said.

"If we want respect for this house, we should use parliamentary language and our conversation should be based on facts. We should talk on national issues instead of wasting time."

Former prime minister and PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf also supported the idea.

He said that by using unbecoming language, members of the house were only ridiculing themselves.

Ashraf also pointed out that the house has been unable to complete a debate on the economic conditions of the country, which has been on the assembly agenda for the past one week.