DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Visit to China 'more successful than expected', prime minister tells cabinet

Sanaullah KhanNovember 08, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet at the PM Office. — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet at the PM Office. — APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday informed the federal cabinet that his maiden official visit to China was "more successful than expected" and that the host country has "assured every kind of assistance to Pakistan".

The prime minister, while briefing the cabinet, said that for the first time in the history of Pak-China bilateral relationship, the latter assured the former its full support in the agriculture sector.

During the meeting, the premier also approved a summary empowering the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to issue a tax directory. The FBR will publish a separate tax directory for members of the parliament.

Furthermore, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Rizwan Memon as chairman of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, and sanctioned the issuance of a license to Liberty Air Ltd.

On the recommendations of the ministry of interior, the cabinet also gave its approval to take several individuals into protective custody.

A variety of international agreements were also given the green light, chiefly among which were exchange-of-prisoners treaties with England and Ireland.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Hacking alarms
Updated November 08, 2018

Hacking alarms

Spreading panic and stirring politics is not the answer to shortcomings in cyber security in banking sector.
After the mayhem
Updated November 08, 2018

After the mayhem

Centre and state institutions need to go beyond boilerplate statements and demonstrate their resolve to enforce the law.
November 08, 2018

Smog city

THE dreaded ‘fifth season’ has arrived. Although the density of the smog has diminished thanks to sporadic...
November 07, 2018

Parliamentary duties

WHILE its members often struggle to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that the institution bestows on them,...
November 07, 2018

Missing people

BELATEDLY, there seems to be a willingness to address the fact that the practice of enforced disappearances reflects...
November 07, 2018

Climate change

IN something of a heartening report, the International Panel on Climate Change said on Monday that the ozone layer ...