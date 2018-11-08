Visit to China 'more successful than expected', prime minister tells cabinet

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday informed the federal cabinet that his maiden official visit to China was "more successful than expected" and that the host country has "assured every kind of assistance to Pakistan".

The prime minister, while briefing the cabinet, said that for the first time in the history of Pak-China bilateral relationship, the latter assured the former its full support in the agriculture sector.

During the meeting, the premier also approved a summary empowering the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to issue a tax directory. The FBR will publish a separate tax directory for members of the parliament.

Furthermore, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Rizwan Memon as chairman of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, and sanctioned the issuance of a license to Liberty Air Ltd.

On the recommendations of the ministry of interior, the cabinet also gave its approval to take several individuals into protective custody.

A variety of international agreements were also given the green light, chiefly among which were exchange-of-prisoners treaties with England and Ireland.