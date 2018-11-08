DAWN.COM

Sepoy martyred in 'unprovoked' firing by Indian forces at LoC: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated November 08, 2018

Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed belonged to Sultanpur village of Bhimber district. — DawnNewsTV
A sepoy of Pakistan Army was martyred due to "unprovoked" firing by Indian forces in the Thub Sector of the restive Line of Control (LoC), Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the martyred soldier Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed belonged to Sultanpur village of Bhimber district. He is survived by a widow.

Pakistan Army troops "retaliated effectively and engaged [the] enemy's posts involved in [the] unprovoked firing", added ISPR.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

Unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the LoC had taken 832 lives, left 3,000 injured and had damaged 3,300 houses in the first half of 2017, according to the director general of the Disaster Management Authority, Zaheeruddin Qureshi.

Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 08, 2018 12:17pm

RIP...

Sakthi
Nov 08, 2018 12:38pm

Firing across border must be stopped.

Vikram
Nov 08, 2018 12:57pm

Soldier is a soldier be it my nation or yours. RIP.

Rajput
Nov 08, 2018 01:14pm

Loss of life is regrettable on both sides, this is a perpetual fight till eternity unless someone backs down and in all fairness it won't be Bharat.

