Sepoy martyred in 'unprovoked' firing by Indian forces at LoC: ISPR

A sepoy of Pakistan Army was martyred due to "unprovoked" firing by Indian forces in the Thub Sector of the restive Line of Control (LoC), Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the martyred soldier Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed belonged to Sultanpur village of Bhimber district. He is survived by a widow.

Pakistan Army troops "retaliated effectively and engaged [the] enemy's posts involved in [the] unprovoked firing", added ISPR.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

Unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the LoC had taken 832 lives, left 3,000 injured and had damaged 3,300 houses in the first half of 2017, according to the director general of the Disaster Management Authority, Zaheeruddin Qureshi.