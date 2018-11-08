SC declares appointment, benefits granted to Attaul Haq Qasmi illegal

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday declared the appointment and monetary benefits bestowed upon Attaul Haq Qasmi, former chairman and managing director of Pakistan Television (PTV), as illegal.

In a short order read out by Justice Umar Atta Bandial, the court held former ministers of information and finance, Pervez Rashid and Ishaq Dar respectively, as well as former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad responsible for Qasmi's appointment and the financial benefits he received.

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had heard the suo motu case and a verdict was reserved earlier this year.

In its detailed order, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the top court pointed out "irregularities/illegalities" in Qasmi's appointment as managing director as well as the chairman of the state broadcaster.

"Summaries were moved for relaxation of the upper age limit of 65 years for such appointment and for the approval of a handsome salary package of Rs.1,500,000/- in addition to other perks," the verdict said.

The bench also noted that a "sum of Rs284,163,733 was paid to [Qasmi] and/or expense incurred by him or on his behalf". The verdict further says that PTV is a public sector entity, therefore, the appointment and perks granted to Qasmi were open for scrutiny "particularly considering the seemingly arbitrary manner in which he was appointed, despite being overage". The court order held Qasmi responsible for PTV's "sharp decline both financially and in its reputation" because he lacked the "skill and experience of running a company".

Qasmi had ignited controversy in April 2017 when he appointed himself PTV MD while also remaining the chairman of the state-run broadcaster.

