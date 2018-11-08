Nisar claims he is still part of PML-N

TAXILA: Estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday dispelled the impression that he had left the party.

“I am still an integral part of the party,” he said while addressing a select group of party workers in Wah.

He said he had differences with party leadership over some issues but this did not mean that he had left the party.

Nisar said he had been with the party for the last 35 years and could not even think of harming Nawaz Sharif or PML-N.

He said had Nawaz Sharif acted on his advice, there would have been a PML-N government in the country today.

He said he had advised Nawaz Sharif against appearing before the six-member joint investigation team.

He said he should have avoided a clash with institutions especially the judiciary and military.

