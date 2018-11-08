DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FIA finds the educated ‘equally vulnerable’ to online bank fraud

Zulqernain TahirUpdated November 08, 2018

Email

FIA claim to have arrested 15 suspects [this week] in connection with the online bank fraud.— Reuters/File
FIA claim to have arrested 15 suspects [this week] in connection with the online bank fraud.— Reuters/File

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency, Punjab, claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 15 suspects [this week] in connection with the online bank fraud in which ‘impostors’ allegedly deprived people of millions of rupees. Some of the victims include well-educated people.

“We have a case with us in which a retired army officer has been defrauded by an imposter who obtained his bank details (pin-code of credit/debit card) introducing himself as a Subedar (a non-commissioned army man) and deprived him of his money (in the bank),” FIA Punjab Additional Director (banking/cyber crime) Hammad Raza Qureshi told Dawn on Wednesday.

“I asked the retired army officer how come you being a well-aware person provided your bank details to the impostor,” he said.

In another case, Mr Qureshi said a professor deposited Rs1.2 million with the account of a ‘fraudster’ who offered her an online job in the United States. “We are surprised as to how are the educated persons falling prey to these online frauds.”

“The online banking fraud is on the rise and both educated and illiterate persons are its victims,” Mr Qureshi said, adding the FIA Punjab has arrested this week 13 suspects of banking fraud from Sargodha and Chiniot.

“We are working on various complaints but we want that the people should not provide any [bank] information to any one even someone introducing himself/herself as a bank official,” he said.

Mr Qureshi said the people should not respond to telephone calls from imposters that they had won a cash prize or a car under Benazir Income Support Programme or else. “In most of the cases the FIA ends up finding fake IDs of the SIMs used for such calls. Awareness can be an effective tool to save oneself from such online frauds,” the FIA officer said.

FIA Cyber Crime Incharge (Gujranwala) Asif Iqbal told Dawn that there had been a phenomenal increase in the number of online bank fraud complaints.

“We have arrested two suspects in Hafizabad for depriving as many people of Rs500,000 after obtaining the code of their credit cards,” Mr Iqbal said, adding that FIA had been working on other complaints and would soon make more arrests in this regard.

“Compared to 2017, this year there has been a manifold increase in online banking fraud and the people needs to be cautious about this,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Hacking alarms
Updated November 08, 2018

Hacking alarms

Spreading panic and stirring politics is not the answer to shortcomings in cyber security in banking sector.
After the mayhem
Updated November 08, 2018

After the mayhem

Centre and state institutions need to go beyond boilerplate statements and demonstrate their resolve to enforce the law.
November 08, 2018

Smog city

THE dreaded ‘fifth season’ has arrived. Although the density of the smog has diminished thanks to sporadic...
November 07, 2018

Parliamentary duties

WHILE its members often struggle to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that the institution bestows on them,...
November 07, 2018

Missing people

BELATEDLY, there seems to be a willingness to address the fact that the practice of enforced disappearances reflects...
November 07, 2018

Climate change

IN something of a heartening report, the International Panel on Climate Change said on Monday that the ozone layer ...