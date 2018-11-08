DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MNAs Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Dawn.comNovember 08, 2018

Email

MNAs and PTM leaders Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir meet Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo: PTM Twitter
MNAs and PTM leaders Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir meet Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo: PTM Twitter

Members of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Their meeting with the premier was announced on Twitter by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), to which the two independent lawmakers belong.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari termed the meeting a "great development".

"PM has always spoken [about] the genuine grievances of the people of what was FATA - incl[uding] on the floor of the NA," the minister said.

"Now the 2 PTM MNAs will be involved in the dev/merger policies relating to their area," she said, referring to Dawar and Wazir, who hail from North and South Waziristan, respectively.

What is PTM?

PTM — a movement for the rights of those affected by the war against militancy in the tribal areas, especially South Waziristan — has been protesting in different parts of the country against enforced disappearances, extrajudicial arrests and killings, as well as the mistreatment of the Pakhtun community.

PTM first made headlines in Islamabad following the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud — a shopkeeper and aspiring model — by police in Karachi in January.

The movement's leaders claim that in the past decade, 32,000 Pashtuns have gone missing from Fata. They insist that their struggle is to ensure implementation of the Constitution, under which law-enforcement agencies are supposed to provide details of the people they pick up and present them before courts within a stipulated time period.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Lest we forget

Lest we forget

One of the potent revolts in Pakistan was sparked 50 years ago.

Editorial

November 07, 2018

Parliamentary duties

WHILE its members often struggle to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that the institution bestows on them,...
November 07, 2018

Missing people

BELATEDLY, there seems to be a willingness to address the fact that the practice of enforced disappearances reflects...
November 07, 2018

Climate change

IN something of a heartening report, the International Panel on Climate Change said on Monday that the ozone layer ...
November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.