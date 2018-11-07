DAWN.COM

Legal package promised in PTI's 100-day agenda ready ahead of deadline: law minister

Fayyaz RajaNovember 07, 2018

Dr Farogh Naseem claims law ministry has completed the legal package promised by the federal government. — File
Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday claimed that the law ministry has completed the tasks assigned to it as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government's plans for its first 100 days in power, three weeks in advance.

In a special message issued to mark the feat, Naseem said his ministry had finalised the entire legal package by Tuesday night.

He revealed that a draft of the whistleblower bill is ready, whereas work has also been done on the women's action plan.

According to the minister, the inheritance-related issues faced by people have been reformed; he claimed that the process which previously used to take seven or eight years can now be completed within 15 days.

Furthermore, the barrister said progress has been made on a legal assistance bill that had been pending for nine years.

"A comprehensive law has also been drafted for public servants," he announced, adding that a legal aid justice authority has been established.

As part of the legal package, "legal assistance will be given to people — especially women and children — from backward areas", he stated.

Naseem revealed that amendments have also been recommended to the civil procedures, which he said were "formulated by the English after 20 to 30 years of research".

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already been briefed about the legal package, which will be inaugurated by the premier soon.

Comments (5)

Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 07, 2018 08:50pm

Legislation is the main job of assemblies.Farogh Naseem is young man. Our judicial has left alot to be desired. It takes many decades to get the verdict on civil cases Farogh Naseem name will be written in Golden words if he improved that system.

Recommend 0
Najam
Nov 07, 2018 08:52pm

Well, that is how the responsibilities are fulfilled. Unfortunately, in a country like Pakistan, the elite ruling class never took pain to redress public issues. They never experienced any inconvenience as justice has been served to them at their door steps swiftly and by ALL UNFAIR MEANS. Great Work PTI. Congrats !

Recommend 0
Nasir
Nov 07, 2018 08:54pm

Well done. Good Job IK & team.

Recommend 0
M. asghar
Nov 07, 2018 09:27pm

The essential thing is to translate this pacage into reality on the ground.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 07, 2018 09:33pm

That is a commendable achievement. But, would be appreciated when it actually works.

Recommend 0

