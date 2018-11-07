Legal package promised in PTI's 100-day agenda ready ahead of deadline: law minister

Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday claimed that the law ministry has completed the tasks assigned to it as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government's plans for its first 100 days in power, three weeks in advance.

In a special message issued to mark the feat, Naseem said his ministry had finalised the entire legal package by Tuesday night.

He revealed that a draft of the whistleblower bill is ready, whereas work has also been done on the women's action plan.

According to the minister, the inheritance-related issues faced by people have been reformed; he claimed that the process which previously used to take seven or eight years can now be completed within 15 days.

Furthermore, the barrister said progress has been made on a legal assistance bill that had been pending for nine years.

"A comprehensive law has also been drafted for public servants," he announced, adding that a legal aid justice authority has been established.

As part of the legal package, "legal assistance will be given to people — especially women and children — from backward areas", he stated.

Naseem revealed that amendments have also been recommended to the civil procedures, which he said were "formulated by the English after 20 to 30 years of research".

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already been briefed about the legal package, which will be inaugurated by the premier soon.