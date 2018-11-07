DAWN.COM

LHC grants former PU VC bail in corruption case

Rana BilalNovember 07, 2018

Ex-vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and four other former administrative officials of the Punjab University (PU) being taken away by NAB officials in handcuffs. —DawnNewsTV/file
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday accepted the bail plea of former Punjab University vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran who, along with four others, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case pertaining to alleged corruption, illegal appointments and nepotism.

Dr Kamran, Prof Dr Raas Masood, Prof Dr Liaqat Ali, Prof Dr Aurangzaib Alamgir and Prof Dr Kamran Abid were all arrested by NAB on October 13.

According to the professor's plea for bail, the bureau had issued his arrest warrants before completing its investigation in the case.

While setting the professor's bail at Rs500,000, the judge accepted the plea.

"How dare NAB put teachers in handcuffs," the judge said, referring to an earlier hearing of the case where the professor was presented to court in handcuffs.

Charges against Dr Kamran and others

The main charge Dr Kamran and the others arrested with him are facing is related to 550 illegal appointments, mostly grade 17 and above between 2013 and 2016.

Sources have claimed that most of the jobs were given on a contract basis and no selection rules were followed and the contracts were renewed.

Dr Mujahid has also been accused of illegally appointing his second wife Dr Shazia Qureshi as principal of the Punjab University Law College (PULC).

The sources also claimed that the suspect had awarded scholarships to favourite students and was involved in the award of contract in violation of procurement rules.

