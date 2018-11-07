IMF team holds first round of talks on possible bailout for Pakistan
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday for talks on a possible bailout, even as the government insisted it had resolved the country's immediate balance of payments crisis.
The first round of talks on the matter was held between the IMF delegation and officials of the finance ministry on a "technical level", sources in the ministry told DawnNewsTV.
According to finance ministry sources, the policy-level talks between Pakistan and the Fund will begin on Monday. The government will present its estimate for an expected loan package at the end of the talks, which are expected to last until November 20.
Pakistan could ask the IMF to lend it between $6 to 8 billion, the sources said.
Speaking shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from Beijing, Finance Minister Asad Umar had said on Tuesday that assurances from China ─ combined with a pledge made by Saudi Arabia last month ─ meant that Pakistan's immediate fiscal woes were "over".
"We had a gap of $12 billion and in that $12bn, $6bn came from Saudi Arabia and the rest came from China," Umar had told reporters, without specifying the nature of the Chinese assistance.
The finance secretary and the State Bank of Pakistan governor will attend a meeting in Beijing on Friday to finalise the terms of the assistance, he added.
Pakistan secured $6bn in funding from Saudi Arabia and struck a 12-month deal for a balance of payments lifeline during Khan's visit in October.
Despite the pledges, the finance ministry said Pakistan would still seek broader IMF support for the government's long-term economic planning.
Since taking power in August, PM Khan has been searching for ways to rally the struggling economy hit by inflation and shore up the country's dwindling foreign currency reserves.
As well as a highly-publicised austerity drive, including auctioning off government-owned luxury automobiles and buffaloes, the new prime minister has also made overtures to the IMF ─ which has bailed Pakistan out repeatedly since the 1980s.
However, Islamabad received billions of dollars in Chinese loans to finance ambitious infrastructure projects, and the US ─ one of the IMF's biggest donors ─ has raised fears that Pakistan could use any bailout money to repay its debts to Beijing.
Islamabad ─ which last received an IMF bailout in 2013 to the tune of $6.6bn ─ has refuted these claims.
Comments (37)
All you get from politicians is lies. Not body knows what's going on. They say one thing and next day people find out that they lying
We must be grateful to our friends Saudi and China for the bail out...
Loan, loan and loan!
Good to know we don't need IMF. Give them a tour of Pakistan and send them back.
This article makes it sound like IMF are door to door salesmen asking governments to take loans. If IMF is in Pakistan, it because they have been invited.
So more loans! I was remembering what IK used to say before the election!
Hope for best. Govt should take a comprehensive decision and start working on new projects.
after so much drama, IK is approaching IMF
IMF has right to know the conditions of CPEC, tax payers money of various countries are at stake. It is fair.
Since talks are taking place with IMF, Pakistan should also contact World Bank for project financing facility. Here I am referring to the purposed Gwadar Oil Refinery $ 8-9 billion and capacity of 500,000 bbl per day where the Govt. is willing to offer a guaranteed return of 15-16 %. Why not contact the World’s Bank subsidiary Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency to provide an Insurance Policy to a large Oil company on terms of Build-Own-Transfer basis at a lower return rate than 15-16 % offered (the investment being guaranteed by M.I.G.A –World Bank).
@Gaurav, - ”This article makes it sound like IMF are door to door salesmen asking governments to take loans. If IMF is in Pakistan, it because they have been invited.”
Exactly.
Welcome to the historic and one of the most picturous capitals of the world, Islamabad. Please remember, due to the recent generosity of the true friends like China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of the fertile land and 225 million brave, hardworking and gallant people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, your financial help is no more mandatory, inevitable or inadvertent, to cater to the latest financial wants and needs of the country. Nevertheless, if you truly, sincerely and honestly want to help at this crucial juncture in time and history, you ate always welcome.
@Ahmed , very soon you will know everything
@Sympathiser , so what is IMF doing
This certainly is good news.IMF and World Bank have always come to the rescue of Pakistan historically in the past.Time is of great essence and this should not be wasted at this juncture.
So back to the woods again???
Did i not read that we are out of the woods...wonder what is the difference between the previous one and this govt...consistancy show u everything about u and your credibility...
I thought we are not going to take a bail out. What happened to your iron brother?
@Sympathiser , don't be grateful , nothing is free. Better ask your government , what they have sold.
@tuk tuk tuk, Well said brother. It is Pakistan approaching IMF. Not the other way around.
IMF should make sure all the loan money provided by IMF should reach the common people of pakistan.
@Kamal, it would not be “loan, loan, and loan” if everyone paid their “due tax, due tax, and due tax”.
A swimmer will get life jacket, but still needs an inflatable boat from IMF to further its way.
The mess that was created by previous governments needed to be cleaned out. We now have a strong base to start planning and delivering solutions that will help the economy and improve life’s of poor and working class citizens.... still not 100 days yet for this government in power. This government has already indicated they mean business and signs looking a head are POSITIVE .Progress is been made, let’s look ahead now.
@Gaurav, they are making full of its own people's
Positive treatment of IMF warranted in any case. Pakistan must be friendly and approachable to all countries for future interactions. We think that we have sensible government and competent ministers at last.
Here they come with smile to suck the blood from a poor nation under the guise of help.
Pakistan govt said they don't need any more money because they have what they need - and then they invite the IMF to start negotiations for a bailout. Strange... someone is lying (as always).
Eventually, money has to come from somewhere.
@Ahmed , Realky
But PMIK already got 12 nillion dollars from SA and CHINA. So what is IMF team doing in Pakistan?
Did the Pakistan Foreign Minister not say that Pakistan was "out of the woods" after the China trip? So why still talk to IMF??
But Pakistan is out of woods?????!!!!! Why IMF then?!
@Ali, how come paying taxes in pkr will generate US Dollars?
@King, this is common practice in pakistan. Be it any govt in piwer, all are just interested in fooling their own citizens.
On one side of HIS MOUTH, this guy declares we dont need money, we have $12B. At the same time from his other side of his MOUTH de says IMF is here we are having talks.
Well, I would rather welcome the IMF and the world bank as well. The reason is you are at least out of danger so why not take the loans on broad terms and at the terms of conditions to help as to how to get out of the financial cirisis from the IMF? What's the problem. A genuine government with sincere efforts has come under IK. Let him give a chance to utilize his capability. The fortunate thing is he is not like the Sharifs or at least Asif. The coming year is very crucial for Pakistan. Be ready to sacrifice for your coming generation and build a strong financial and economical base for them.