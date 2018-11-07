DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IMF team arrives in Pakistan for talks on possible bailout

AFPUpdated November 07, 2018

Email

IMF Managing Director Christina Lagarde and Finance Minister Asad Umar meet on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bali. ─ Photo courtesy IMF Twitter
IMF Managing Director Christina Lagarde and Finance Minister Asad Umar meet on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bali. ─ Photo courtesy IMF Twitter

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday for talks on a possible bailout, even as Pakistan insisted it had resolved its immediate balance of payments crisis.

Speaking shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from Beijing, Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday that assurances from China ─ combined with a pledge made by Saudi Arabia last month ─ meant that Pakistan's immediate fiscal woes were "over".

"We had a gap of $12 billion and in that $12bn, $6bn came from Saudi Arabia and the rest came from China," Asad Umar had told reporters, without specifying the nature of the Chinese assistance.

The finance secretary and the State Bank of Pakistan governor will attend a meeting in Beijing on Friday to finalise the terms of the assistance, he added.

Pakistan secured $6bn in funding from Saudi Arabia and struck a 12-month deal for a balance of payments lifeline during Khan's visit in October.

Despite the pledges, the Finance Ministry said the Pakistan would still seek broader IMF support for the government's long term economic planning.

Since taking power in August, PM Khan has been searching for ways to rally the struggling economy hit by inflation and shore up the country's dwindling foreign currency reserves.

As well as a highly-publicised austerity drive, including auctioning off government-owned luxury automobiles and buffaloes, the new prime minister has also made overtures to the IMF ─ which has bailed Pakistan out repeatedly since the 1980s.

However, Islamabad received billions of dollars in Chinese loans to finance ambitious infrastructure projects, and the US ─ one of the IMF's biggest donors ─ has raised fears that Pakistan could use any bailout money to repay its debts to Beijing.

Islamabad ─ which last received an IMF bailout in 2013 to the tune of $6.6bn ─ has refuted these claims.

IMF Loan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Lest we forget

Lest we forget

One of the potent revolts in Pakistan was sparked 50 years ago.

Editorial

November 07, 2018

Parliamentary duties

WHILE its members often struggle to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that the institution bestows on them,...
November 07, 2018

Missing people

BELATEDLY, there seems to be a willingness to address the fact that the practice of enforced disappearances reflects...
November 07, 2018

Climate change

IN something of a heartening report, the International Panel on Climate Change said on Monday that the ozone layer ...
November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.