JIT initiates probe into Azam Swati's alleged abuse of power, encroachments

A joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court last week to probe alleged abuse of power by Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati visited the lawmaker's residence on Wednesday.

Swati, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), is accused of playing a role in the transfer of former Islamabad police chief Jan Mohammad — an allegation over which the SC had last week pondered taking action against him under Article 62 of the Constitution before forming a JIT.

Led by National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Irfan Mangi, the JIT, also comprising members of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), began its inquiry against Swati and visited his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The alleged abuse of power on Swati's part had emerged following an altercation between his domestic staff and neighbours, whose cattle had reportedly ventured on the minister's farmhouse and caused damage to his property.

The altercation, coupled with the IGP's transfer, had caught the attention of the media as well as the apex court. In the meantime, it had appeared that Swat's family may have been encroaching upon government land, following which the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had issued Swat's wife, the owner of the property, a notice to remove encroachments and unauthorised construction from her farmhouse in 15 days.

The JIT today sought from the CDA complete details of Swati's residence.