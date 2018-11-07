DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

JIT initiates probe into Azam Swati's alleged abuse of power, encroachments

Shakeel QararNovember 07, 2018

Email

Azam Swati is accused of abusing his power and forcing former Islamabad IGP's transfer. — File
Azam Swati is accused of abusing his power and forcing former Islamabad IGP's transfer. — File

A joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court last week to probe alleged abuse of power by Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati visited the lawmaker's residence on Wednesday.

Swati, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), is accused of playing a role in the transfer of former Islamabad police chief Jan Mohammad — an allegation over which the SC had last week pondered taking action against him under Article 62 of the Constitution before forming a JIT.

Led by National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Irfan Mangi, the JIT, also comprising members of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), began its inquiry against Swati and visited his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The alleged abuse of power on Swati's part had emerged following an altercation between his domestic staff and neighbours, whose cattle had reportedly ventured on the minister's farmhouse and caused damage to his property.

The altercation, coupled with the IGP's transfer, had caught the attention of the media as well as the apex court. In the meantime, it had appeared that Swat's family may have been encroaching upon government land, following which the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had issued Swat's wife, the owner of the property, a notice to remove encroachments and unauthorised construction from her farmhouse in 15 days.

The JIT today sought from the CDA complete details of Swati's residence.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Lest we forget

Lest we forget

One of the potent revolts in Pakistan was sparked 50 years ago.

Editorial

November 07, 2018

Parliamentary duties

WHILE its members often struggle to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that the institution bestows on them,...
November 07, 2018

Missing people

BELATEDLY, there seems to be a willingness to address the fact that the practice of enforced disappearances reflects...
November 07, 2018

Climate change

IN something of a heartening report, the International Panel on Climate Change said on Monday that the ozone layer ...
November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.