DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan hasn't committed to become part of any conflict in exchange for Saudi package: Qureshi

Dawn.comUpdated November 07, 2018

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks in the Senate on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks in the Senate on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the Senate on Wednesday that Pakistan has not agreed to become part of any conflict in the Middle East in exchange for the financial assistance package from Saudi Arabia.

"Pakistan has received an unconditional package [from Saudi Arabia]. No conditions have been imposed," the minister said while responding to concerns expressed by opposition senators.

Examine: What's the Saudi deal?

The confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has reached "unprecedented levels" as the two countries fight for regional dominance in Yemen and Syria, the minister observed, adding that the strain could affect the entire region, including Pakistan.

Considering the importance of the issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered to play a mediatory role to resolve the Yemen conflict, Qureshi told the upper house.

He recalled that former premier Nawaz Sharif too had tried to arbitrate in the Yemen dispute, but had remained unsuccessful.

He informed the house that the Iranian foreign minister had said his country would welcome and "respond positively" Pakistan's role in the Yemen dispute. He said he was also seeing a "slight shift" in Saudi Arabia's position with regard to the war and progress could be made by continuous engagement.

He said Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia had been frosty for a few years and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has been successful in rectifying the same.

"We have re-engaged [the Saudis]... and the vacuum has been broken," he said, adding that the PTI government has been able to reach the understanding that the previous two governments could not.

He said the $6 billion package pledged by the Kingdom for Pakistan, including balance-of-payments support and deferred oil payments, has curbed economic uncertainty in the country.

Visit to China 'highly beneficial'

The foreign minister said Prime Minister Khan's recent visit to China had been "highly beneficial" for the country, adding that this was the first time the top four Chinese leaders had separately met the Pakistani leadership.

"We have agreed to upgrade strategic dialogue between China and Pakistan to the foreign ministers' level," Qureshi said while highlighting the successes of the visit.

Read: Was Imran’s visit to China a failure? Yes. Here’s why

He said China has suggested it wants to help Pakistan because it recognises the country's significance, and that it is ready to rectify the trade imbalance between the two countries by giving Pakistan market access.

China has also agreed to play its role in a "trilateral engagement" to advance the Afghan peace process, he announced. A meeting in this regard will be held in Kabul in December, to be attended by China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He assured the Senate that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects that have already been started will reach completion; however, the PTI government has "tried to give [the project] a new direction".

The government's focus in the second phase of the mega project has shifted from infrastructure to livelihoods, human development and a "people-centric approach", the minister revealed. The sectors targeted under this approach would include education, health, skill development, poverty alleviation, agriculture, industrialisation and fast-track development of Gwadar.

PAK SAUDI RELATIONS, PAK CHINA TIES
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Ankahe
Nov 07, 2018 06:15pm

Yeah, they asked them to be part of Iran war.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 07, 2018 06:19pm

Simply, Saudis showed confidence and trust on PM Imran Khan and his government, because of his honesty and willingness to work hard and improve poor people's lifestyle. Obviously, opposition parties will continue to shred crocodile's tears and create unjust obstacles, as they have nothing much positively to say or contribute.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 07, 2018 06:28pm

So, what was the actual deal? Out with it, or is it going to be one of those secrets which must remain hidden from the public at large as it might incriminate the rulers?

Recommend 0
Najum
Nov 07, 2018 06:31pm

This means boots on the ground. No doubt.

Recommend 0
dumbistan
Nov 07, 2018 06:32pm

Have you still not learnt. No one gives money for free. If not overt participation in the war, there may be some other condition. Government should reveal it.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Nov 07, 2018 06:32pm

Can you condemn the war? would they accept you if you rightfully put the blame of atrocities in Yamen on KSA?

These are the million dollar or should I say six billion dollar questions.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 07, 2018 06:36pm

No war against or among the muslim world...

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Nov 07, 2018 06:42pm

Saudis do not need to say nothing about Yemen, their money does all the talking!

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Nov 07, 2018 07:30pm

In my experience, if something sound too good to be true, it is.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Lest we forget

Lest we forget

One of the potent revolts in Pakistan was sparked 50 years ago.

Editorial

November 07, 2018

Parliamentary duties

WHILE its members often struggle to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that the institution bestows on them,...
November 07, 2018

Missing people

BELATEDLY, there seems to be a willingness to address the fact that the practice of enforced disappearances reflects...
November 07, 2018

Climate change

IN something of a heartening report, the International Panel on Climate Change said on Monday that the ozone layer ...
November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.