Soldier martyred, another injured while neutralising bomb in Mohmand district
November 07, 2018
A young soldier was martyred and another critically injured while neutralising an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Wednesday.
The DG ISPR said, "Captain Zarghaam Fareed embraced martyrdom while neutralising an IED detected at Mohmad Gat in Mohmand Distt."
He was 25.
"Sepoy Rehan of Bomb Defusal team [also] got critically injured" while defusing the IED, the spokesperson added.
The martyred soldier's funeral prayers were offered in Peshawar.
Comments (5)
RIP...
Inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon. Your blood will never be wasted. Pak Army & Pakistan live for ever and ever, inshallah Ameen
I can't express me on this loss. These man are true face of Islam
The nation is indebted to his sacrifice. Rest in peace !
shaheeds. thanks for serving the nation.