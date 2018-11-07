Soldier martyred, another injured while neutralising bomb in Mohmand district

A young soldier was martyred and another critically injured while neutralising an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Wednesday.

The DG ISPR said, "Captain Zarghaam Fareed embraced martyrdom while neutralising an IED detected at Mohmad Gat in Mohmand Distt."

He was 25.

"Sepoy Rehan of Bomb Defusal team [also] got critically injured" while defusing the IED, the spokesperson added.

The martyred soldier's funeral prayers were offered in Peshawar.