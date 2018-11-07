DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Soldier martyred, another injured while neutralising bomb in Mohmand district

Dawn.comUpdated November 07, 2018

Email

Captain Zarghaam Fareed was martyred while trying to neutralise an IED. — ISPR
Captain Zarghaam Fareed was martyred while trying to neutralise an IED. — ISPR

A young soldier was martyred and another critically injured while neutralising an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Wednesday.

The DG ISPR said, "Captain Zarghaam Fareed embraced martyrdom while neutralising an IED detected at Mohmad Gat in Mohmand Distt."

He was 25.

"Sepoy Rehan of Bomb Defusal team [also] got critically injured" while defusing the IED, the spokesperson added.

The martyred soldier's funeral prayers were offered in Peshawar.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 07, 2018 05:50pm

RIP...

Recommend 0
Aman
Nov 07, 2018 05:55pm

Inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon. Your blood will never be wasted. Pak Army & Pakistan live for ever and ever, inshallah Ameen

Recommend 0
sam
Nov 07, 2018 06:13pm

I can't express me on this loss. These man are true face of Islam

Recommend 0
Marcus
Nov 07, 2018 06:29pm

The nation is indebted to his sacrifice. Rest in peace !

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 07, 2018 07:57pm

shaheeds. thanks for serving the nation.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Lest we forget

Lest we forget

One of the potent revolts in Pakistan was sparked 50 years ago.

Editorial

November 07, 2018

Parliamentary duties

WHILE its members often struggle to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that the institution bestows on them,...
November 07, 2018

Missing people

BELATEDLY, there seems to be a willingness to address the fact that the practice of enforced disappearances reflects...
November 07, 2018

Climate change

IN something of a heartening report, the International Panel on Climate Change said on Monday that the ozone layer ...
November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.